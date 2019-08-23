Log in
National Beverage : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

08/23/2019 | 08:26pm EDT

SEC Form 5

FORM 5

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0362

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

1.0

OWNERSHIP

Form 3 Holdings Reported.

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

X

Form 4 Transactions Reported.

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

CONLEE CECIL D

NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP[ FIZZ ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)

Officer (give title

Other (specify

04/27/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

8100 SW 10TH STREET

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

SUITE 4000

Line)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

(Street)

Form filed by More than One Reporting

PLANTATION FL

33324

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6.

7. Nature of

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Securities

Ownership

Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Beneficially

Form:

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

(A) or

Owned at end of

Direct (D) or

Ownership

Amount

Price

Issuer's Fiscal

Indirect (I)

(Instr. 4)

(D)

Year (Instr. 3

(Instr. 4)

and 4)

COMMON STOCK

12/07/2018

G4(1)

1,500

D

$83.68(2)

29,340

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr.

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

4)

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Gifted 1,500 shares of National Beverage Corp. common stock to a charitable organization.

2. Price per share is the closing price of National Beverage Corp. common stock on the date of the gift.

/s/ Cecil D. Conlee

08/23/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

National Beverage Corporation published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2019 00:25:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
