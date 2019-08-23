National Beverage : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

|
|
|
|
Form 3 Holdings Reported.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form 4 Transactions Reported.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
|
|
CONLEE CECIL D
|
|
|
|
|
|
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP[ FIZZ ]
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Director
|
|
|
10% Owner
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer (give title
|
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
04/27/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
8100 SW 10TH STREET
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable
|
|
|
SUITE 4000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting Person
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One Reporting
|
|
|
PLANTATION FL
|
|
33324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)
|
|
2. Transaction
|
|
2A. Deemed
|
|
3.
|
|
4. Securities Acquired (A) or
|
|
|
|
5. Amount of
|
|
6.
|
|
|
|
7. Nature of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Execution Date,
|
Transaction
|
Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
|
Ownership
|
|
Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
if any
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially
|
|
Form:
|
|
Beneficial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned at end of
|
|
Direct (D) or
|
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Price
|
|
|
|
Issuer's Fiscal
|
|
Indirect (I)
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(D)
|
|
|
|
Year (Instr. 3
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMON STOCK
|
|
|
12/07/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
G4(1)
|
1,500
|
|
D
|
$83.68(2)
|
|
29,340
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of
|
2.
|
3. Transaction
|
|
|
3A. Deemed
|
4.
|
5. Number
|
6. Date Exercisable and
|
7. Title and
|
|
|
8. Price
|
9. Number of
|
10.
|
|
|
11. Nature
|
Derivative
|
Conversion
|
Date
|
|
|
Execution Date,
|
|
Transaction
|
of
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
Amount of
|
|
|
of
|
|
derivative
|
|
Ownership
|
of Indirect
|
Security
|
or Exercise
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
if any
|
|
Code (Instr.
|
Derivative
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
Derivative
|
Securities
|
|
Form:
|
|
Beneficial
|
(Instr. 3)
|
Price of
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
8)
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying
|
|
|
Security
|
Beneficially
|
Direct (D)
|
Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquired
|
|
|
|
|
Derivative
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
Owned
|
|
or Indirect
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A) or
|
|
|
|
|
Security (Instr.
|
|
|
|
Following
|
|
(I) (Instr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposed
|
|
|
|
|
3 and 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 3, 4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
|
(D)
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
Title
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Gifted 1,500 shares of National Beverage Corp. common stock to a charitable organization.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Price per share is the closing price of National Beverage Corp. common stock on the date of the gift.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
/s/ Cecil D. Conlee
|
|
|
08/23/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).