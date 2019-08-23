National Beverage : Annual filing director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

Form 3 Holdings Reported. Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 X Form 4 Transactions Reported. or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer CONLEE CECIL D NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP[ FIZZ ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner 3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended (Month/Day/Year) Officer (give title Other (specify 04/27/2019 (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) 8100 SW 10TH STREET 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable SUITE 4000 Line) X Form filed by One Reporting Person (Street) Form filed by More than One Reporting PLANTATION FL 33324 Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. 7. Nature of Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Securities Ownership Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Beneficially Form: Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) (A) or Owned at end of Direct (D) or Ownership Amount Price Issuer's Fiscal Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) (D) Year (Instr. 3 (Instr. 4) and 4) COMMON STOCK 12/07/2018 G4(1) 1,500 D $83.68(2) 29,340 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares Explanation of Responses: 1. Gifted 1,500 shares of National Beverage Corp. common stock to a charitable organization. 2. Price per share is the closing price of National Beverage Corp. common stock on the date of the gift. /s/ Cecil D. Conlee 08/23/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).