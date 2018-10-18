Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Beverage : LACROIX’S ESSENCES CONFIRMED AS “NATURAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

NASDAQ: FIZZ

For Immediate Release

Contact: Office of the Chairman, Grace Keene

LACROIX'S ESSENCES

CONFIRMED AS

"NATURAL"

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, October 18, 2018 . . . National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) has announced the results of testing performed by a certified independent laboratory.

A lab, accredited under the strict standards set by the International Standards Organization, tested vendor supplied ingredients to confirm they were derived from natural sources, such as fruit, instead of being artificially created in a lab. The rigorous standards of the American Society for Testing and Materials conclusively proved that no trace of artificial or synthetic additives was found.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has stated that the description 'natural' on a food label is truthful and non-misleading when 'nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added.'

"While we and our loyal consumers never doubted the outcome of these tests, the results affirm our authenticity to our devoted consumers, retail partners, employees and shareholders," stated Nick A. Caporella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"All of those wonderful people whose goodness, science, loyalty, courage and compassion, who have supported LaCroix vigorously, should be beaming today! I personally want to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who took their valuable time in support of LaCroix.

-more-

National Beverage Corp. Page 2

Our innocence was severely tested these last few weeks with critics using cruel and heartless descriptions that tore at our hearts with shameless fabrications resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars of investor losses by their now proven false allegations. Is our moral code of justice, 'Innocent Until Proven Guilty', a once honored and revered dogma, now synthetic? In business today, is there protection for the innocent? It is unfortunate we live in a time when unscrupulous and misleading allegations can be made with complete disregard for the reputation, credibility and integrity of a person, company or brand.

'Innocence' is our steadfast claim - and that's as good as it gets!" Caporella concluded.

More information can be found at www.readthetruefacts.com.

Innovation should be new - but ours has the 'essence' to refresh and captivate with FIZZ + Fun

"Patriotism" - If Only We Could Bottle It!

Disclaimer

National Beverage Corporation published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 17:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:00pMAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG : Mayr-Melnhof Group acquires TANN Group
EQ
08:00pLeviathan Announces Update
NE
08:00pWestlake Financial Expands SECUREONE® Nationwide
BU
07:58pCARNIVAL : Panorama Gets Her Signature Winged Funnel
PU
07:58pARC DOCUMENT : to Report 2018 Third Quarter Results on Nov 7, 2018
PU
07:57pOPGEN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:57pAKORN INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:57pASANA : Named to Top 5 of 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE
BU
07:56pNUCOR : profit miss, steel market oversupply worries dent shares
RE
07:56pVW's Porsche expects to repeat record vehicle sales this year
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. data drags oil lower; dollar up after Fed minutes
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely 'corrects' rumours about presidential family ..
3TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TSMC third-quarter profit slips 0.9 percent amid trade war uncertainty
4BANCO DE SABADELL : Spain rules banks must pay certain taxes related to mortgages
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Philippines' San Miguel halves food unit's share sale to $920 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.