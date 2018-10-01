National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS : 2018 Gospel Extravaganza - Thursday, October 25, 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Culminating 30 years of service through educating, mobilizing and empowering Black leaders to address and proactively fight the HIV/AIDS epidemic and other health disparities facing African Americans, the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS, Inc. (NBLCA) will host a Gospel Extravaganza concert at Harlem's historic Aaron Davis Hall at the City College Center for the Arts on Thursday, October 25 at 7:00 PM (Convent Avenue between West 133rd & 135th Street). The event will feature a stellar line-up of leading voices in Gospel music and recognize dedicated community and corporate leaders with NBLCA's "Choose Life" Awards. NBLCA's Gospel Extravaganza will benefit the organization's extensive programs and services for communities of color living with and impacted by HIV/AIDS and other health disparities. Tickets are $100: Ticket information.

Performing live at the event will be Richard Smallwood, the Grammy®-nominated, Stellar- and Dove Award-winning songwriter and musician, and one of the most popular inspirational artists today with classic tunes such as "Total Praise", "Center of My Joy", and "I love The Lord." Joining Richard Smallwood will be JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, 2018 Grammy Nominee for Best Gospel Performance Song, "You Deserve It", and named #1 in 2017 on four charts by Billboard magazine.

Honorees scheduled to receive NBLCA's "Choose Life" Awards include Doug Wirth, president and CEO of Amida Care and Convent Avenue Baptist Church – Healing Hope Ministry.

"This is an extraordinary time for the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS, Inc. as we embark on another milestone year of critical service, advocacy, education and training to empower the Black community and its leadership," says C. Virginia Fields, president and CEO. "Our goal remains to bring together leaders of all backgrounds to address critical health issues facing communities of color. The 2018 Gospel Extravaganza is an exciting way for us to reinvigorate our commitment and further inspire people from all over to join us in our mission."

Adds the Honorable Johnny L. Ford, NBLCA's Board Chair, "As NBLCA's preeminent fundraiser for the year, the Gospel Extravaganza allows us to shine a spotlight on distinguished voices whose music and artistry uplift and inspire while assisting NBLCA to engage with fans and gospel lovers in support of our ongoing programs to vulnerable populations. It is critical that we do so."

About NBLCA

Founded in 1987, the National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS, Inc. is the oldest and largest non-profit organization of its kind in the United States. Since its inception, NBCLA has served thousands of organizations and institutions through community development, technical assistance and formulation of new policy. NBLCA has also helped to raise more than $2 billion in Federal funding fir HIV/AIDS and public health-related direct service organizations serving communities of African descent. Lastly, NBLCA created the first programs for Black clergy to develop strategies to address the complexity of problems caused by HIV/AIDS.

HIV/AIDS continue to disproportionately impact Black gay and bisexual men, heterosexual women, transgender men and women and youth. While significant progress has been made in prevention and treatment, there is still work to do and we need your support.

Note to editors: Photos of honorees and performing artists are available upon request.

Contact:

Helen Shelton



Finn Partners



212.593.6443

helen.shelton@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-black-leadership-commission-on-aids-2018-gospel-extravaganza---thursday-october-25-2018-300721986.html

SOURCE National Black Leadership Commission on AIDS