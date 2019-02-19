National Brain Tumor Society and the Brain Science Foundation Partner to Fund Research for Most Common Brain Tumor Type

Boston, MA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), a leading nonprofit dedicated to the brain tumor community in the United States, today announced a new partnership with the Brain Science Foundation (BSF). Under terms of the partnership, the organizations have established the Meningioma Research Fund to raise and grant funds specifically for meningioma research poised to identify and advance treatments aimed at dramatically improving survival and quality of life.



Meningioma is the most common primary brain tumor, accounting for 37 percent of all brain tumor diagnoses and approximately 30,000 new cases every year in the United States. There are fifteen types of meningiomas presenting a wide range of physical, emotional, and occupational challenges - and can ultimately be life-threatening.



“Given the legacy of the Brain Science Foundation and its association with meningioma, and our shared goals with the National Brain Tumor Society to fund research aimed to advance the development of treatments, it quickly became evident that the community of patients, advocates, and healthcare providers could benefit from a formal collaboration between our respective organizations,” says Steven Haley, founder of the Brain Science Foundation. “We believe NBTS’s depth and breadth of assistance, combined with the continuity of the BSF mission on a larger platform will be compelling and welcomed in the community we serve.”



The Meningioma Research Fund creates an opportunity for donors specifically interested in supporting research on this tumor type to join together to scale up the impact of their philanthropy.



“Medical research directed toward meningioma is disproportionately small compared to other brain tumor types,” says David Arons, Chief Executive Officer, National Brain Tumor Society. “Yet, meningiomas can be life-altering and cause lasting deficits to patients, as the only treatment option for many is invasive brain surgery. This partnership with the Brain Science Foundation and the creation of the Meningioma Research Fund will allow us to invest in best-in-class science and accelerate research that is aimed at advancing better treatment options for these patients.”



The Brain Science Foundation was established in 2002 and has gone on to fund nearly $1 million annually in support of outstanding physician-scientists in brain tumor research, with a particular focus on meningioma. To date, BSF-funded researchers have impacted lives through a variety of research programs that have included the creation of advanced diagnostic tools, surgical instruments and techniques, post-operative care protocols and therapies that are less invasive but more effective.



About Meningioma



Meningioma is the most common primary brain tumor, accounting for 37.1 percent of all brain tumor diagnoses. It is estimated that 31,990 individuals will be diagnosed with a meningioma in the United States in 2019. Meningioma is most commonly diagnosed in adults, with an average age at diagnosis of 66, and is more common in women than men. African Americans are significantly more likely than Caucasians to develop meningioma. The 10-year relative survival rate for all meningioma patients is 81.5 percent, but only 53.5 percent for those with a malignant meningioma.



About National Brain Tumor Society

National Brain Tumor Society unrelentingly invests in, mobilizes, and unites the brain tumor community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatments, and advocate for patients and care partners. Our vision is to conquer and cure brain tumors. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, our organization raises funds to invest in accelerating brain tumor treatments, prepare the community to navigate their unique brain tumor experience, and convene stakeholders while changing public policy to improve the lives and survival of brain tumor patients. Visit us at https://braintumor.org.

