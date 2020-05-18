National Bureau of Statistics of China : Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises above Designated Size in 2019

In 2019, the annual average wage of employees of enterprises above designated size in China was 75,229 yuan, an increase [1] of 10 percent over the previous year. Of which, the middle-level and above management personnel reached 156,892 yuan, an increase of 8.1 percent; professional and technical personnel was 105,806 yuan, up 9.4 percent; clerks and related personnel was 70,926 yuan, up 11.2 percent; social production service and life service personnel reached 60,015 yuan, up 9.2 percent; manufacturing and related personnel got 59,586 yuan for, up 8.0 percent. The average wage of middle-level and above management personnel was the highest, 2.09 times of the average level of all employees; the average wage of production, manufacturing and related personnel was the lowest, which was 79 percent of the average level of all employees. The ratio of the highest to the lowest average wage was 2.63, smaller 0.01 than last year.
In terms of four regions, the regions with the highest average wages of the five categories of posts were all in the east, with average wages of 182,550 yuan for middle-level and above management personnel, 121,073 yuan for professional and technical personnel, 79,903 yuan for clerks and related personnel, 65,729 yuan for social production service and life service personnel, 62,236 yuan for production and manufacturing and related personnel. The areas with the lowest average wage for the five categories of posts were all in the middle of China, with 111,472, 77,152, 55,280, 49,390 and 53,390 yuan respectively.
|
Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises in 2019 By Region
|
|
|
|
Unit: yuan
|
Regions
|
Employees of enterprises above designated size
|
Middle-level and above management personnel
|
Professional and technical personnel
|
Clerks and related personnel
|
Social production service and life service personnel
|
Manufacturing and related personnel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
National Total
|
75229
|
156892
|
105806
|
70926
|
60015
|
59586
|
Eastern
|
83015
|
182550
|
121073
|
79903
|
65729
|
62236
|
Central
|
60675
|
111472
|
77152
|
55280
|
49390
|
53390
|
Western
|
68038
|
131527
|
90232
|
61004
|
53603
|
58678
|
Northeastern
|
67676
|
125821
|
79961
|
65389
|
56390
|
59007
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In terms of industry categories, information transmission, software and information technology services were the industries with the highest average wages for middle-level and above management personnel, professional and technical personnel, clerks and relevant personnel, social production service and life service personnel, with the average wages of 315,922, 186,880, 114,170 and 104,251 yuan, respectively; the industry with the highest average wage for production and manufacturing and related personnel was the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry, with an average wage of 100,574 yuan; the industries with the lowest average wages of middle-level and above management personnel, professional and technical personnel, clerks and related personnel, production and manufacturing personnel and related personnel were accommodation and catering industries, with the average wages of 96,448, 58,102, 46,521 and 41,318 yuan respectively; the industry with the lowest average wage for social production service and life service personnel was water conservancy, environment and public facilities management, with an average wage of 35,816 yuan.
|
Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises In 2019 By Sector
|
|
|
|
Unit: yuan
|
Sectors
|
Employees of enterprises above designated size
|
Middle-level and above management personnel
|
Professional and technical personnel
|
Clerks and related personnel
|
Social production service and life service personnel
|
Manufacturing and related personnel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
75229
|
156892
|
105806
|
70926
|
60015
|
59586
|
Mining
|
85488
|
164076
|
108039
|
94017
|
57590
|
77293
|
Manufacturing
|
70494
|
145417
|
101095
|
74142
|
70291
|
58356
|
Production and Supply of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water
|
110822
|
196693
|
127987
|
85106
|
86966
|
100574
|
Construction
|
60857
|
110833
|
72532
|
52364
|
50284
|
55514
|
Wholesale and Retail Trades
|
79789
|
160783
|
101185
|
73327
|
57115
|
56955
|
Transport, Storage, and Post
|
92196
|
171681
|
135460
|
79261
|
86285
|
75989
|
Accommodation and Restaurants
|
48009
|
96448
|
58102
|
46521
|
41143
|
41318
|
Information Transmission, Software and Information Technology Services
|
160170
|
315922
|
186880
|
114170
|
104251
|
75364
|
Real Estate
|
76878
|
163187
|
96744
|
67520
|
49749
|
54026
|
Renting and Leasing Activities and Business Services
|
79900
|
250862
|
127636
|
75278
|
54589
|
58310
|
Scientific Research and Technical Services
|
135412
|
260853
|
142144
|
90762
|
75500
|
74928
|
Management of Water Conservancy, Environment and Public Facilities
|
51848
|
139201
|
95179
|
63149
|
35816
|
52781
|
Residential Services, Repairs and Other Services
|
52049
|
109336
|
72415
|
62128
|
43015
|
50416
|
Education
|
85229
|
160745
|
89139
|
73599
|
69241
|
58514
|
Health, Social Works
|
86437
|
149401
|
87905
|
62187
|
55803
|
56938
|
Culture, Sports and Entertainment
|
105815
|
188413
|
165423
|
86849
|
54537
|
55325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
According to the status of registration, the four types of enterprises with the highest average wages of middle-level and above management personnel, professional and technical personnel, clerks and relevant personnel, social production service and life service personnel were all foreign-funded enterprises, with the average wages of 316,572, 165,175, 116,683 and 80,675 yuan respectively; the state-owned enterprises got the highest average wages for production manufacturing and related personnel, with an average wage of 77,997 yuan; the enterprises with the lowest average wages of middle-level and above managers, professional technicians, clerks and related personnel, social production service and life service personnel were all collective units, with the average wages of 96,622, 59,658, 47,949 and 45,305 yuan respectively; the lowest average wage for manufacturing and related personnel was that of other domestic enterprises, with an average wage of 43,960 yuan. The ratio of the highest to the lowest of the five types of jobs was 3.28, 2.77, 2.43, 1.78 and 1.77 respectively.
|
Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises In 2019 By Registration Status
|
|
|
|
Unit: yuan
|
Registration Status
|
Employees of enterprises above designated size
|
Middle-level and above management personnel
|
Professional and technical personnel
|
Clerks and related personnel
|
Social production service and life service personnel
|
Manufacturing and related personnel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
75229
|
156892
|
105806
|
70926
|
60015
|
59586
|
State-owned Enterprises
|
91607
|
179156
|
118107
|
81059
|
73586
|
77997
|
Collective-owned Enterprises
|
50983
|
96622
|
59658
|
47949
|
45305
|
46336
|
Cooperative Enterprises
|
60713
|
107015
|
70308
|
55554
|
51503
|
54847
|
Joint Ownership
|
65388
|
132204
|
89437
|
54628
|
53887
|
45060
|
Limited Liability Corporations
|
79949
|
169041
|
112173
|
71666
|
62592
|
63641
|
Share-holding Corporation Ltd.
|
91052
|
206426
|
122132
|
85977
|
71981
|
69901
|
Private Enterprises
|
60551
|
109946
|
78257
|
56676
|
48329
|
52494
|
Other Domestic Funded
|
75406
|
132934
|
83668
|
61647
|
50458
|
43960
|
Funds from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan
|
90164
|
235459
|
158976
|
99733
|
72968
|
60968
|
Foreign Investment
|
106180
|
316572
|
165175
|
116683
|
80675
|
70232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: [1] the following are all nominal growth, unless noted specially.
Annotations:
1. Explanatory Notes
Middle Level and above Management Personnel: refers to the personnel who hold the leading positions in the unit and its functional departments and have the decision-making and management rights. It includes the main person in charge or senior management (including the same level and deputy), the person in charge of the first level department or internal organization (including the same level and deputy), and the extra-large unit can include the person in charge of the management organization (including deputy) in the first level department. Revised in accordance with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security's Occupational Classification Code of the People's Republic of China (2015 version), the same below.
Professional and Technical Personnel: refers to personnel specialized in various scientific research and professional and technical work. Personnel engaged in this type of professional work are generally required to receive systematic professional education, have corresponding professional theoretical knowledge, and evaluate and employ professional and technical posts according to the specified standard conditions, as well as personnel who do not employ professional and technical posts but work in professional and technical posts. Specifically, it includes scientific researchers, engineering technicians, agricultural technicians, aircraft and ship technicians, health professionals, economic and financial professionals, legal, social and religious professionals, teaching personnel, literature and art, sports professionals, news publishing, culture professionals, and other professional technicians.
Clerks and Relevant Personnel: refers to those who are engaged in administrative business, administrative affairs, administrative law enforcement, security and fire control in state organs, party and mass organizations, enterprises and institutions. Specifically including clerks, safety and fire fighters, other clerks and relevant personnel.
Social Production Service and Life Service Personnel: refers to the personnel engaged in wholesale and retail of commodities, transportation, storage, post and express delivery, information transmission, software and information technology, accommodation and catering, finance, leasing and business, ecological protection, culture, sports and entertainment and other social production service and life service work. Specifically including wholesale and retail service personnel, transportation, storage and postal service personnel, accommodation and catering service personnel, information transmission, software and information technology service personnel, financial service personnel, real estate service personnel, leasing and business service personnel, technical assistance service personnel, water conservancy, environment and public facilities management service personnel, residential service personnel, electricity, gas and water supply service personnel, repair and production service personnel, cultural, sports and entertainment service personnel, health service personnel and other social production and living service personnel.
Production and Manufacturing Personnel and Related Personnel: refers to the personnel and related personnel engaged in mineral exploitation, product production and manufacturing, engineering construction and transportation equipment operation. Specifically including agricultural and sideline food processing personnel, food and beverage production and processing personnel, tobacco and its products processing personnel, textile, knitting, printing and dyeing personnel, textile, clothing and leather, fur products processing and production personnel, wood processing, furniture and wood products production and processing personnel, paper and paper products production and processing personnel, printing and recording media replication personnel, culture and education, engineering and sports and entertainment products manufacturing personnel, petroleum processing and coking, coal chemical production personnel, chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing personnel, pharmaceutical manufacturing personnel, chemical fiber manufacturing personnel, rubber and plastic products manufacturing personnel, non-metallic mineral products manufacturing personnel, mining personnel, metal smelting and rolling processing personnel, mechanical manufacturing basic processing personnel, metal products manufacturing personnel , general equipment manufacturing personnel, special equipment manufacturing personnel, automobile manufacturing personnel, railway, ship, aerospace equipment manufacturing personnel, electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing personnel, computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing personnel, instrument manufacturing personnel, waste resources comprehensive utilization personnel, power, heat, gas, water production and distribution personnel, construction workers personnel, transportation equipment and general construction machinery operators and related personnel, production support personnel, other production and manufacturing and related personnel.
2. Statistical Coverage
Enterprises above Designated Size include: industries above designated size (including mining industry, manufacturing industry, electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry), qualified construction industry, wholesale and retail industry above designated size, accommodation and catering industry above designated size, all real estate development and operation with development and operation activities, and service industry above designated size (including transportation, storage and postal industry, Information transmission, software and information technology services, leasing and business services, scientific research and technology services, water conservancy, environment and public facilities management, residential services, repair and other services, education, health and social work, culture, sports and entertainment, property management, real estate intermediary services and other industries) about 1,059,000 legal entity enterprises in 16 industries.
3. Survey Methods
According to the Survey System of Enterprise One Table and the Survey System of Labor Wage formulated by the National Bureau of statistics, a comprehensive survey method is adopted for the wage statistics of one set of table and network direct reporting units.
4. Division Method of East, Central, West and Northeast China
The East includes: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan.
The central part includes Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.
The West includes: Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.
The Northeast includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.
5. Industrial Classification Standard
The industrial classification standard of wage statistics shall be implemented in accordance with the Industrial Classification of National Economy (GB / T4754-2017).