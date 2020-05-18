National Bureau of Statistics of China : Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises above Designated Size in 2019

In 2019, the annual average wage of employees of enterprises above designated size in China was 75,229 yuan, an increase [1] of 10 percent over the previous year. Of which, the middle-level and above management personnel reached 156,892 yuan, an increase of 8.1 percent; professional and technical personnel was 105,806 yuan, up 9.4 percent; clerks and related personnel was 70,926 yuan, up 11.2 percent; social production service and life service personnel reached 60,015 yuan, up 9.2 percent; manufacturing and related personnel got 59,586 yuan for, up 8.0 percent. The average wage of middle-level and above management personnel was the highest, 2.09 times of the average level of all employees; the average wage of production, manufacturing and related personnel was the lowest, which was 79 percent of the average level of all employees. The ratio of the highest to the lowest average wage was 2.63, smaller 0.01 than last year.

In terms of four regions, the regions with the highest average wages of the five categories of posts were all in the east, with average wages of 182,550 yuan for middle-level and above management personnel, 121,073 yuan for professional and technical personnel, 79,903 yuan for clerks and related personnel, 65,729 yuan for social production service and life service personnel, 62,236 yuan for production and manufacturing and related personnel. The areas with the lowest average wage for the five categories of posts were all in the middle of China, with 111,472, 77,152, 55,280, 49,390 and 53,390 yuan respectively.

Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises in 2019 By Region Unit: yuan Regions Employees of enterprises above designated size Middle-level and above management personnel Professional and technical personnel Clerks and related personnel Social production service and life service personnel Manufacturing and related personnel National Total 75229 156892 105806 70926 60015 59586 Eastern 83015 182550 121073 79903 65729 62236 Central 60675 111472 77152 55280 49390 53390 Western 68038 131527 90232 61004 53603 58678 Northeastern 67676 125821 79961 65389 56390 59007

In terms of industry categories, information transmission, software and information technology services were the industries with the highest average wages for middle-level and above management personnel, professional and technical personnel, clerks and relevant personnel, social production service and life service personnel, with the average wages of 315,922, 186,880, 114,170 and 104,251 yuan, respectively; the industry with the highest average wage for production and manufacturing and related personnel was the electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry, with an average wage of 100,574 yuan; the industries with the lowest average wages of middle-level and above management personnel, professional and technical personnel, clerks and related personnel, production and manufacturing personnel and related personnel were accommodation and catering industries, with the average wages of 96,448, 58,102, 46,521 and 41,318 yuan respectively; the industry with the lowest average wage for social production service and life service personnel was water conservancy, environment and public facilities management, with an average wage of 35,816 yuan.

Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises In 2019 By Sector Unit: yuan Sectors Employees of enterprises above designated size Middle-level and above management personnel Professional and technical personnel Clerks and related personnel Social production service and life service personnel Manufacturing and related personnel Total 75229 156892 105806 70926 60015 59586 Mining 85488 164076 108039 94017 57590 77293 Manufacturing 70494 145417 101095 74142 70291 58356 Production and Supply of Electricity, Heat, Gas and Water 110822 196693 127987 85106 86966 100574 Construction 60857 110833 72532 52364 50284 55514 Wholesale and Retail Trades 79789 160783 101185 73327 57115 56955 Transport, Storage, and Post 92196 171681 135460 79261 86285 75989 Accommodation and Restaurants 48009 96448 58102 46521 41143 41318 Information Transmission, Software and Information Technology Services 160170 315922 186880 114170 104251 75364 Real Estate 76878 163187 96744 67520 49749 54026 Renting and Leasing Activities and Business Services 79900 250862 127636 75278 54589 58310 Scientific Research and Technical Services 135412 260853 142144 90762 75500 74928 Management of Water Conservancy, Environment and Public Facilities 51848 139201 95179 63149 35816 52781 Residential Services, Repairs and Other Services 52049 109336 72415 62128 43015 50416 Education 85229 160745 89139 73599 69241 58514 Health, Social Works 86437 149401 87905 62187 55803 56938 Culture, Sports and Entertainment 105815 188413 165423 86849 54537 55325

According to the status of registration, the four types of enterprises with the highest average wages of middle-level and above management personnel, professional and technical personnel, clerks and relevant personnel, social production service and life service personnel were all foreign-funded enterprises, with the average wages of 316,572, 165,175, 116,683 and 80,675 yuan respectively; the state-owned enterprises got the highest average wages for production manufacturing and related personnel, with an average wage of 77,997 yuan; the enterprises with the lowest average wages of middle-level and above managers, professional technicians, clerks and related personnel, social production service and life service personnel were all collective units, with the average wages of 96,622, 59,658, 47,949 and 45,305 yuan respectively; the lowest average wage for manufacturing and related personnel was that of other domestic enterprises, with an average wage of 43,960 yuan. The ratio of the highest to the lowest of the five types of jobs was 3.28, 2.77, 2.43, 1.78 and 1.77 respectively.

Average Annual Wage of Employed Persons in Different Positions in Enterprises In 2019 By Registration Status Unit: yuan Registration Status Employees of enterprises above designated size Middle-level and above management personnel Professional and technical personnel Clerks and related personnel Social production service and life service personnel Manufacturing and related personnel Total 75229 156892 105806 70926 60015 59586 State-owned Enterprises 91607 179156 118107 81059 73586 77997 Collective-owned Enterprises 50983 96622 59658 47949 45305 46336 Cooperative Enterprises 60713 107015 70308 55554 51503 54847 Joint Ownership 65388 132204 89437 54628 53887 45060 Limited Liability Corporations 79949 169041 112173 71666 62592 63641 Share-holding Corporation Ltd. 91052 206426 122132 85977 71981 69901 Private Enterprises 60551 109946 78257 56676 48329 52494 Other Domestic Funded 75406 132934 83668 61647 50458 43960 Funds from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan 90164 235459 158976 99733 72968 60968 Foreign Investment 106180 316572 165175 116683 80675 70232

Note: [1] the following are all nominal growth, unless noted specially.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Middle Level and above Management Personnel: refers to the personnel who hold the leading positions in the unit and its functional departments and have the decision-making and management rights. It includes the main person in charge or senior management (including the same level and deputy), the person in charge of the first level department or internal organization (including the same level and deputy), and the extra-large unit can include the person in charge of the management organization (including deputy) in the first level department. Revised in accordance with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security's Occupational Classification Code of the People's Republic of China (2015 version), the same below.

Professional and Technical Personnel: refers to personnel specialized in various scientific research and professional and technical work. Personnel engaged in this type of professional work are generally required to receive systematic professional education, have corresponding professional theoretical knowledge, and evaluate and employ professional and technical posts according to the specified standard conditions, as well as personnel who do not employ professional and technical posts but work in professional and technical posts. Specifically, it includes scientific researchers, engineering technicians, agricultural technicians, aircraft and ship technicians, health professionals, economic and financial professionals, legal, social and religious professionals, teaching personnel, literature and art, sports professionals, news publishing, culture professionals, and other professional technicians.

Clerks and Relevant Personnel: refers to those who are engaged in administrative business, administrative affairs, administrative law enforcement, security and fire control in state organs, party and mass organizations, enterprises and institutions. Specifically including clerks, safety and fire fighters, other clerks and relevant personnel.

Social Production Service and Life Service Personnel: refers to the personnel engaged in wholesale and retail of commodities, transportation, storage, post and express delivery, information transmission, software and information technology, accommodation and catering, finance, leasing and business, ecological protection, culture, sports and entertainment and other social production service and life service work. Specifically including wholesale and retail service personnel, transportation, storage and postal service personnel, accommodation and catering service personnel, information transmission, software and information technology service personnel, financial service personnel, real estate service personnel, leasing and business service personnel, technical assistance service personnel, water conservancy, environment and public facilities management service personnel, residential service personnel, electricity, gas and water supply service personnel, repair and production service personnel, cultural, sports and entertainment service personnel, health service personnel and other social production and living service personnel.

Production and Manufacturing Personnel and Related Personnel: refers to the personnel and related personnel engaged in mineral exploitation, product production and manufacturing, engineering construction and transportation equipment operation. Specifically including agricultural and sideline food processing personnel, food and beverage production and processing personnel, tobacco and its products processing personnel, textile, knitting, printing and dyeing personnel, textile, clothing and leather, fur products processing and production personnel, wood processing, furniture and wood products production and processing personnel, paper and paper products production and processing personnel, printing and recording media replication personnel, culture and education, engineering and sports and entertainment products manufacturing personnel, petroleum processing and coking, coal chemical production personnel, chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing personnel, pharmaceutical manufacturing personnel, chemical fiber manufacturing personnel, rubber and plastic products manufacturing personnel, non-metallic mineral products manufacturing personnel, mining personnel, metal smelting and rolling processing personnel, mechanical manufacturing basic processing personnel, metal products manufacturing personnel , general equipment manufacturing personnel, special equipment manufacturing personnel, automobile manufacturing personnel, railway, ship, aerospace equipment manufacturing personnel, electrical machinery and equipment manufacturing personnel, computer, communication and other electronic equipment manufacturing personnel, instrument manufacturing personnel, waste resources comprehensive utilization personnel, power, heat, gas, water production and distribution personnel, construction workers personnel, transportation equipment and general construction machinery operators and related personnel, production support personnel, other production and manufacturing and related personnel.

2. Statistical Coverage

Enterprises above Designated Size include: industries above designated size (including mining industry, manufacturing industry, electricity, heat, gas and water production and supply industry), qualified construction industry, wholesale and retail industry above designated size, accommodation and catering industry above designated size, all real estate development and operation with development and operation activities, and service industry above designated size (including transportation, storage and postal industry, Information transmission, software and information technology services, leasing and business services, scientific research and technology services, water conservancy, environment and public facilities management, residential services, repair and other services, education, health and social work, culture, sports and entertainment, property management, real estate intermediary services and other industries) about 1,059,000 legal entity enterprises in 16 industries.

3. Survey Methods

According to the Survey System of Enterprise One Table and the Survey System of Labor Wage formulated by the National Bureau of statistics, a comprehensive survey method is adopted for the wage statistics of one set of table and network direct reporting units.

4. Division Method of East, Central, West and Northeast China

The East includes: Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong and Hainan.

The central part includes Shanxi, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei and Hunan.

The West includes: Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia and Xinjiang.

The Northeast includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

5. Industrial Classification Standard

The industrial classification standard of wage statistics shall be implemented in accordance with the Industrial Classification of National Economy (GB / T4754-2017).