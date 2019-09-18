National Bureau of Statistics of China : Communiqué on the Decrease Rate of Energy Consumption per 10,000 Yuan of GDP by Region in 2018

National Bureau of Statistics

State Development and Reform Commission

National Bureau of Energy

17 September 2019

The decrease rate of energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP by provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in 2018 are released as follows:

Regions Energy Consumption Per 10 000 Yuan of GDP Energy Consumption Per 10 000 Yuan of Industrial Value-Added Electricity Consumption Per 10 000 Yuan of GDP Increase or Decrease Rate (±%) Increase or Decrease Rate (±%) Increase or Decrease Rate (±%) Beijing -3.82 2.6 0.42 Tianjin -1.54 2.0 3.18 Hebei -5.89 0.3 -0.08 Shanxi -3.23 3.2 1.73 Inner Mongolia 10.86 16.7 9.72 Liaoning -1.15 4.5 2.01 Jilin -2.56 1.8 2.22 Heilongjiang -2.76 1.8 0.21 Shanghai -5.56 0.6 -3.71 Jiangsu -6.18 0.1 -1.08 Zhejiang -3.72 3.1 0.99 Anhui -5.45 2.1 2.87 Fujian -3.41 4.6 1.14 Jiangxi -4.76 3.5 1.61 Shandong -4.87 1.2 2.43 Henan -5.01 2.2 0.29 Hubei -4.32 3.1 2.84 Hunan -5.12 2.3 2.38 Guangdong -3.38 3.2 -0.64 Guangxi -3.05 3.5 10.38 Hainan -1.32 4.4 1.36 Chongqing -2.52 3.4 5.45 Sichuan -4.06 3.6 3.32 Guizhou -6.54 1.9 -1.88 Yunnan -4.80 3.8 0.10 Tibet Shaanxi -4.88 3.0 -1.49 Gansu -1.97 4.3 4.15 Qinghai -2.88 4.1 0.28 Ningxia 2.85 10.1 1.74 Xinjiang -4.04 1.8 2.65

Annotation:

1. Explanatory Notes

The energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP refers to the energy consumption cost by the region to create 10,000 yuan of GDP.

The total energy consumption refers to the sum of all kinds of energy consumed by all sectors of the national economy and households in a certain region at a certain time.

The electricity consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP refers to the electricity consumed by a region producing 10,000 yuan of GDP.

2. Calculation Methods

Increase or Decrease Rate of Energy Consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP (± %) =｛(Total Energy Consumption in this year/ GDP in this year) / (Total Energy Consumption in last year / GDP in last year) －1｝×100%

Growth Rate of Total Energy Consumption (%) = (Total Energy Consumption in this year/ Total Energy Consumption in last year－1)×100%

Increase or Decrease Rate of Electricity Consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP (± %) =｛(Total Electricity Consumption in this year / GDP in this year) / (Total Electricity Consumption in last year / GDP in last year) －1｝×100%

The figures of GDP are calculated using the price in 2015.

3. According to the preliminary accounting, the national energy consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP in 2018 went down by 3.1 percent compared with the previous year, and the total energy consumption increased by 3.3 percent.

4. The data of Tibet Autonomous Region are absent temporarily.

5. The data of Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR and Taiwan Province are not included in this communiqué.