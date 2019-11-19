National Bureau of Statistics of China : Communiqué on the Fourth National Economic Census (No. 6)

Communiqué on the Fourth National Economic Census (No. 6)

----Basic Information of Some Emerging Industries

National Bureau of Statistics of China

Office of the Leading Group of the State Council for the

Fourth National Economic Census

November 20, 2019

Based on the results of the Fourth National Economic Census, the major data of some emerging industries are released as the following:

I. Industrial Strategic Emerging Industries

At the end of 2018, there were 66,214 industrial corporate entreprises above the designated size engaged in strategic emerging industries, accounting for 17.7 percent of all industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size. Of this total, 14,068 engaged in new material industries, taking up 21.3 percent of corporate enterprises in industrial strategic emerging industries; 12,223 were in bio-industries, taking up 18.5 percent; and 11,987 in energy conservation and environment protection, taking up 18.1 percent.

II. High Technology Manufacturing

At the end of 2018, there were 33,573 high technology manufacturing corporate enterprises above the designated size, an increase of 24.8 percent compared with that at the end of 2013, accounting for 9.5 percent of manufacturing corporate enterprises above the designated size, an increase of 1.7 percentage points compared with 2013.

In 2018, the R&D (

R&D, abbreviation of research and experimental development ) expenditure by high technology manufacturing corporate enterprises above the designated size was 355.91 billion yuan, an increase of 75.0 percent compared with that in 2013, accounting for 28.4 percent of that by manufacturing corporate enterprises above the designated size, an increase of 2.9 percentage points over 2013. The ratio of R&D expenditure to business revenue was 2.27 percent, 0.93 percentage point higher than the average of manufacturing corporate enterprises above the designated size.

In 2018, there were 265 thousand patent applications accepted from high technology manufacturing corporate enterprises above the designated size, among which 138 thousand were invention patents, an increase of 85.1 percent and 85.8 percent respectively over that in 2013. The proportion of invention patents applications was 52.0 percent, 13.2 percentage points higher than the average of manufacturing corporate enterprises above the designated size.

III. Research and Experimental Development of IndustrialEnterprises

There were 104,820 industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size engaged in R&D activities in 2018, an increase of 91.2 percent compared with that in 2013, accounting for 28.0 percent of all industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size.

In 2018, the full-time equivalent of R&D personnel in industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size was 2.981 million man-year, an increase of 19.5 percent compared with that in 2013.

In 2018, industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size invested 1,295.48 billion yuan in R&D, an increase of 55.7 percent compared with that in 2013.The ratio of R&D expenditure to business revenue was 1.23 percent. See Table 6-1 for R&D expenditure and ratio of R&D expenditure to business revenue of industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size by division.

In 2018, there were 957 thousand patent applications accepted from industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size, among which 372 thousand were invention patents, an increase of 70.7 percent and 81.1 percent respectively compared with that in 2013. The share of invention patents applications was 38.8 percent, 2.2 percentage points higher than that in 2013.

Table 6-1 R&D expenditure and ratio of R&D expenditure to business revenue of industrial corporate enterprises above the designated size by Division

R&D Expenditure (100 million yuan) Ratio of R&D Expenditure to Business Revenue（%） Total 12954.8 1.23 Mining 320.0 0.69 Mining and Washing of Coal 146.5 0.58 Extraction of Petroleum and Natural Gas 89.3 1.03 Mining and Processing of Ferrous Metal Ores 12.0 0.37 Mining and Processing of Non-ferrous Ores 31.7 0.84 Mining and Processing of Nonmetal Ores 14.8 0.44 Specialized and Supporting Mining Activities 25.7 1.16 Manufacturing 12514.4 1.33 Processing of Food from Agricultural Products 261.1 0.56 Manufacture of Foods 161.0 0.86 Manufacture of Alcohol, Beverage and Refined Tea 101.8 0.67 Manufacture of Tobacco 26.6 0.25 Manufacture of Textile 255.4 1.01 Manufacture of Textile Wearing Apparel and Accessories 103.0 0.60 Manufacture of Leather, Fur, Feather and Related Products and Footwear 59.0 0.49 Processing of Timber, Manufacture of Wood, Bamboo, Rattan, Palm and Straw Products 54.7 0.63 Manufacture of Furniture 68.0 0.95 Manufacture of Paper and Paper Products 167.8 1.20 Printing and Reproduction of Record Media 66.7 1.01 Manufacture of Articles for Culture, Education, Arts, Crafts, Sports and Entertainment 111.8 0.83 Processing of Petroleum, Coal and Other Fuels 145.4 0.31 Manufacture of Raw Chemical Materials and Chemical Products 899.9 1.28 Manufacture of Medicines 580.9 2.43 Manufacture of Chemical Fibers 112.1 1.30 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products 318.9 1.25 Manufacture of Non-metallic Mineral Products 415.9 0.83 Smelting and Pressing of Ferrous Metals 706.9 1.05 Smelting and Pressing of Non-ferrous metals 442.5 0.81 Manufacture of Metal Products 389.4 1.13 Manufacture of General Purpose Machinery 735.6 1.89 Manufacture of Special Purpose Machinery 725.8 2.41 Manufacture of Automobile 1312.1 1.55 Manufacture of Railway, Ships, Aerospace and Other Transportation Equipment 400.8 2.64 Manufacture of Electrical Machinery and Equipment 1320.1 2.03 Manufacture of Computer, Communication Equipment and Other Electronic Equipment 2279.9 2.06 Manufacture of Measuring Instrument and Machinery 223.2 2.89 Other Manufacturing 38.7 1.82 Comprehensive Utilization of Waste 16.4 0.40 Repairing of Metallic Products, Machinery and Equipment 13.1 1.08 Production and Supply of Electricity, Heat Power, Gas and Water 120.4 0.17 Production and Supply of Electricity and Heat Power 96.9 0.16 Production and Supply of Gas 13.6 0.17 Production and Supply of Water 9.9 0.36

IV. Culture and Related Industries

At the end of 2018, there were 2.103 million legal entities engaged in culture and related industries, up by 129.0 percent compared with that at the end of 2013. The total number of persons employed reached 20.558 million, up by 16.8 percent over the end of 2013. The total assets reached 22.6 trillion yuan, up by 118.3 percent compared with that at the end of 2013.

At the end of 2018, there were 1.948 million for-profit legal entities engaged in culture industries, an increase of 148.0 percent over that at the end of 2013. The total number of persons employed was 19.120 milllion, up by 23.5 percent compared with that at the end of 2013. The total assets reached 21.4 trillion yuan, up by 124.5 percent compared with that at the end of 2013; and the business revenue of the year totaled 13.0 trillion yuan, an increase of 55.5 percent over that of 2013.

At the end of 2018, there were 155 thousand non-profit institutions (including social organizations) engaged in culture industries, an increase of 16.7 percent over that at the end of 2013. The total number of persons employed was 1.438 milllion, down by 32.1 percent compared with that at the end of 2013. The total assets reached 1,160.62 billion yuan, up by 45.3 percent compared with that at the end of 2013; and the expenditure of the year totaled 387.54 billion yuan, an increase of 23.6 percent over that of 2013.

Note:

[1] Corporate enterprises in the Communiqué include the legal entities registered as enterprises, as well as institutions, private non-enterprise legal entities and foundations that follow the Accounting System for Business Enterprises, specialized farmer cooperatives, rural collective economic organizations and legal entities that are categorized as other organizationsexcluding places for religious activities.

[2] Strategic emerging industry is defined according to the Decision by the State Council on Accelerating the Fostering and Development of Strategic Emerging Industries [State Council (2010) 32] and the Classification of Strategic Emerging Industry (2018) by the National Bureau of Statistics. Strategic emerging industries refer to industries featuring intensive knowledge and technology, low consumption of resources, huge growth potential and good comprehensive benefits, based on major technology breakthroughs and development requirements, which play an important leading role in overall and long-term development of economy and society. Strategic emerging industries cover 9 areas, including information technology of new generation, manufacture of high-end equipments, new materials, biotech, new energy vehicles, new energy, energy conservation and environment protection, digital creativity and related services.

[3] Industrial enterprise above the designated size refers to industrial legal entities with annual revenue of 20 million yuan or above from principal business.

[4] High technology manufacturing industry refers to manufacturing with relatively high R&D input intensity in all industries for economic activities according to the Classification of High Technology Industry (Manufacturing) (2017). It includes manufacture of medicine, manufacture of aerospace vehicle and equipment, manufacture of electronic and communication equipment, manufacture of computer and office equipment, manufacture of medical equipment and measuring instrument and equipment, and manufacture of optical and photographic chemicals.

[5] Research and experimental development refers to innovative and systematic activities with the purpose to increase the stock of knowledge (including knowledge of mankind, culture and society) and devise new application of available knowledge, including fundamental research, applied research and experimental development.

[6] Culture and related industries refer to the collection of production activities which provide cultural and culture related products to the public in accordance with the Classification of Culture and Related Industries (2018). Culture and related industries include: first, production activities like cultural products (including goods and services) creation, manufacture, promotion or display to satisfy the spiritual needs of people, with culture as its core, including activities to provide news and information service, content creation and production, creative designing service, culture communication channels, cultural investment and operation and cultural entertainment and leisure service; second, activities necessary for cultural products production, like auxiliary production and intermediary services, cultural outfit production and the production for cultural end-use consumption (including manufacture and sale).

[7] No mechanical adjustment is made for the round-off errors in aggregate totals or part of the calculations in the tables.

(In case of any difference between English translation and the original Chinese text, the Chinese edition shall prevail.)