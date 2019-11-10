National Bureau of Statistics of China : Consumer Prices for October 2019

In October 2019, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) went up by 3.8 percent year-on-year, with an increase of 3.5 percent in urban and 4.6 percent in rural. The food prices went up by 15.5 percent, and the non-food prices increased by 0.9 percent. The prices of consumer goods went up by 5.2 percent and the prices of services grew by1.4 percent. From January to October, on average, the overall consumer prices were up by 2.6 percent from the same period of the previous year.

In October, the consumer prices increased by 0.9 percent month on month, with an increase of 0.8 percent in urban and 1.2 percent in rural area. In which, the price of foodstuff, non-foodstuff, and consumer goods was respectively up by 3.6, 0.2 and 1.4 percent, while that of services was unchanged.

I. Year-on-Year Changes of Prices of Different Categories

In October, Prices of food, tobacco and liquor went up by 11.4 percent year-on-year, affecting nearly 3.37 percentage points increase in the CPI. Of which, livestock meat price up by 66.8 percent, affecting nearly 2.92 percentage points increase in the CPI (price of pork was up by 101.3 percent, affecting nearly 2.43 percentage points increase in the CPI); poultry meat up by 17.3 percent, affecting nearly 0.21 percentage point increase in the CPI. The price of eggs rose by 12.3 percent, affecting the CPI up by about 0.07 percentage point; aquatic products jumped 2.7 percent, affecting nearly 0.05 percentage point increase in the CPI. The price of grain prices rose by 0.5 percent, affecting CPI up by about 0.01 percentage point; fresh vegetable prices dropped by 10.2 percent, affecting the CPI down by 0.27 percentage point; fresh fruit prices fell by 0.3 percent, affecting nearly 0.01 percentage point decrease in the CPI.

Prices in the other seven categories were up 6 and 1 down year on year. In which, the prices of other goods and services, health care, education, culture and entertainment rose by 5.5, 2.1 and 1.9 percent respectively, and the prices of clothing, daily goods and services, and housing rose by 1.2, 0.6 and 0.5 percent respectively, while that of transportation and communications dropped by 3.5 percent.

II. Month-on-Month Changes of Prices of Different Categories

In October, food, tobacco and alcohol prices up by 2.7 percent month-on-month, affecting CPI increase by 0.84 percentage point. In which, livestock meat increased 14.7 percent, affecting nearly 0.91 percentage point increase in the CPI (price of pork was up by 20.1 percent, affecting nearly 0.79 percentage point increase in the CPI). Poultry meat prices increased by 2.5 percent, affecting the CPI increase by 0.03 percentage point. Fresh fruits and vegetable prices down by 5.7 and 1.7 percent, affecting CPI decrease by 0.1 and 0.04 percentage point. Egg prices declined by 1.5 percent, affecting CPI down by 0.01 percentage point. The price of aquatic products decreased by 1.1 percent, affecting CPI down by 0.02 percentage point.

Other 7 kinds of price went up 6 and 1 unchanged. In which, prices for clothing rose by 0.3 percent, that of daily goods and services, transportation and communications, education, culture and entertainment, health care, and other goods and services all rose by 0.1 percent, while that of housing unchanged.

Items October Average on Jan-Oct M/M (%) Y/Y (%) Y/Y (%) Consumer Prices 0.9 3.8 2.6 Of which: Urban 0.8 3.5 2.5 Rural 1.2 4.6 2.8 Of which: Food 3.6 15.5 7.4 Non food 0.2 0.9 1.4 Of which: Consumer Goods 1.4 5.2 3.0 Services 0.0 1.4 1.8 Of which: Excluding Food and Energy 0.1 1.5 1.7 Of which: Excluding Fresh Vegetables and Fresh Fruits 1.1 4.2 2.3 By Commodity Categories I. Food 2.7 11.4 5.7 Grain 0.1 0.5 0.5 Cooking Oil 1.2 3.3 0.6 Fresh Vegetables -1.7 -10.2 3.5 Meat 14.7 66.8 20.5 Of which: Pork 20.1 101.3 29.7 Beef 2.5 20.4 10.2 Mutton 2.0 16.1 11.7 Aquatic Products -1.1 2.7 0.0 Eggs -1.3 10.4 4.5 Dairy products 0.0 0.9 1.7 Fresh Fruits -5.7 -0.3 16.5 Tobacco 0.0 0.7 0.5 Liquor 0.6 2.7 1.9 II. Clothing 0.3 1.2 1.7 Clothing 0.4 1.4 1.9 Clothing Processing Service 0.4 3.8 4.2 Shoes 0.0 0.4 1.0 III. Residence 0.0 0.5 1.5 House Renting -0.1 1.2 2.0 Water, Electricity, and Fuel 0.2 -0.8 0.7 IV. Household Articles and Services 0.1 0.6 1.0 Household Appliances 0.0 -1.0 -0.5 Household Services 0.2 4.2 4.9 V. Transportation and Communication 0.1 -3.5 -1.7 Transportation Facilities -0.3 -1.4 -1.5 Fuels for Vehicles 0.6 -15.1 -6.2 Vehicle Use and Maintenance 0.1 2.1 2.4 Communication Facilities 0.5 -3.0 -1.5 Communication Services 0.0 -0.6 -1.0 Postal Services 0.0 -0.6 -0.1 VI. Education, Culture and Recreation 0.1 1.9 2.3 Education Services 0.1 2.9 3.2 Tourism 0.5 1.2 2.0 VII. Health Care 0.1 2.1 2.5 Traditional Chinese Medicines 0.2 3.6 5.0 Western Medicines 0.2 3.3 4.5 Health Care Services 0.0 1.6 1.6 VIII. Other Articles and Services 0.1 5.5 3.2

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Consumer Price Index (CPI) is an index measuring changes over time in the price level of consumer goods and services purchased by residents, which comprehensively reflects the changes of price level.

2. Statistical Coverage

Consumer Price Index (CPI) covers the prices of goods and services of 8 categories and 262 basic dishvisions which cover the living consumption of urban and rural residents, including food, tobacco and liquor; clothing; residence; household articles and services; transportation and communication; education, culture and recreation; health care; other articles and services.

3. Survey Methods

The prices collection units are selected and determined by sample survey methods, and the original data of consumer prices are collected by specific person in fixed place at fixed time. Data are collected from 88,000 prices collection units in 500 cities and counties of the 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), which cover shopping malls, supermarkets, open fairs, service outlets and Internet E-commerce suppliers.

4. Data Description

Due to 'rounding-off', sometimes the aggregate data is the same as the high or low value of the classified data.