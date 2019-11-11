Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bureau of Statistics of China : Income of Rural Residents in Poor Areas in the First Three Quarters of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:25pm EST

In the first three quarters of 2019, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas was 8,163 yuan, an increase of 10.8 percent over the same period of last year. After deducting the influence of price factors, the actual growth rate was 8.0 percent, and the actual growth rate was 1.6 percentage points faster than the national rural areas.

In terms of income sources, the per capita income of wage and salaries of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas was 3,159 yuan, an increase of 12.2 percent over the same period of last year (it is a nominal increase over the same period of last year unless specified below); that of per capita net business income was 2,308 yuan, an increase of 6.8 percent; that of per capita net property income was 128 yuan, an increase of 10.1 percent; and that of per capita net transfer income was 2,569 yuan, an increase of 12.7 percent.

In terms of income increase contribution, the contribution rate of wage income to income increase of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas was 43.3 percent, that of net business income was 18.6 percent, that of net property income was 1.5 percent, and that of net transfer income was 36.6 percent.

In terms of different groups, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the poverty-stricken areas was 7,940 yuan, an increase of 10.5 percent; the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the key counties of poverty alleviation and development was 8,108 yuan, an increase of 11.1 percent.

Income of Rural Residents in Poor Areas in the First Three Quarters of 2019

Indicator

Income Level

Yuan

Nominal Growth Rate%

Per Capita Disposable Income

8163

10.8

Income of Wages and Salaries

3159

12.2

Net Business Income

2308

6.8

Net Income from Property

128

10.1

Net Income from Transfer

2569

12.7

Annotations:

I. Explanatory Notes

Disposable income of residents refers to the sum of final consumption expenditure and savings that residents can use, that is, the income that residents can use for free disposal, including both cash income and physical income. According to the source of income, disposable income includes wage income, net business income, net property income and net transfer income.

The quarterly data of residents' disposable income does not include the income of their own production and use, while the annual data includes.

Poverty Stricken Areas: including concentrated and contiguous poverty-stricken areas and key counties of national poverty alleviation and development work outside the area.

Concentrated Poverty-stricken Areas: in 2011, according to the principle of geographical connectivity, causes of poverty and similarity of resource conditions, 11 contiguous areas with special difficulties were designated in the country, plus Tibet, four provinces in Tibet and three prefectures in southern Xinjiang, a total of 14 areas and 680 counties. Since 2016, Aksu region in Xinjiang has enjoyed the regional policy.

Key Counties of National Poverty Alleviation and Development Work: according to the Outline of China's Rural Poverty Alleviation and Development (2011-2020),592 counties (banners, autonomous counties and municipal districts) with heavy poverty alleviation and development tasks and relatively concentrated poverty-stricken population in the central and western regions are identified as key counties of national poverty alleviation and development work.

II. Survey Methods

The income data of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas comes from the national rural poverty monitoring survey organized and implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics, which is collected quarterly.

Using stratified, multi-stage, and probability sampling method proportional to the size of population, the National Bureau of Statistics selected 62,000 rural households as survey households in 14 contiguous poverty-stricken areas and rural areas of key poverty-stricken counties identified in the Outline of China's Rural Poverty Alleviation and Development (2011-2020)(22 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government are involved in the survey, respectively Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi, Hainan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang). According to the unified system and method, the local statistical investigation institutions shall organize the investigation households to record and collect household income and other data. The municipal and county statistical investigation institutions shall use the unified method and data processing procedure to code, review and input the original investigation data, and then directly transmit the basic data of each household to the National Bureau of Statistics for unified summary and calculation.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2019 02:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:40pFORTESCUE METALS : partners with Mentor Walks to help women take the next step in their careers
PU
09:25pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Income of Rural Residents in Poor Areas in the First Three Quarters of 2019
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:05pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Rice Tariffication Law is ‘best win-win solution' – Dar
PU
09:05pSIEMENS CHINA : and Wuhan sign strategic cooperation agreement
PU
08:52pPound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears
RE
08:47pRansomware attack at Mexico's Pemex halts work, threatens to cripple computers
RE
08:45pPound holds gains as Brexit Party pledge eases hung parliament fears
RE
08:35pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (November 10)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension
3YAGEO CORPORATION : YAGEO : to Acquire KEMET for US$27.20 Per Share in Cash
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Trump expected to delay European auto tariff decision - EU officials
5FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. : FOAMIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Proposed Sale of FOMX and..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group