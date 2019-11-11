National Bureau of Statistics of China : Income of Rural Residents in Poor Areas in the First Three Quarters of 2019

In the first three quarters of 2019, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas was 8,163 yuan, an increase of 10.8 percent over the same period of last year. After deducting the influence of price factors, the actual growth rate was 8.0 percent, and the actual growth rate was 1.6 percentage points faster than the national rural areas.

In terms of income sources, the per capita income of wage and salaries of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas was 3,159 yuan, an increase of 12.2 percent over the same period of last year (it is a nominal increase over the same period of last year unless specified below); that of per capita net business income was 2,308 yuan, an increase of 6.8 percent; that of per capita net property income was 128 yuan, an increase of 10.1 percent; and that of per capita net transfer income was 2,569 yuan, an increase of 12.7 percent.

In terms of income increase contribution, the contribution rate of wage income to income increase of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas was 43.3 percent, that of net business income was 18.6 percent, that of net property income was 1.5 percent, and that of net transfer income was 36.6 percent.

In terms of different groups, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the poverty-stricken areas was 7,940 yuan, an increase of 10.5 percent; the per capita disposable income of rural residents in the key counties of poverty alleviation and development was 8,108 yuan, an increase of 11.1 percent.

Income of Rural Residents in Poor Areas in the First Three Quarters of 2019

Indicator Income Level （Yuan） Nominal Growth Rate（%） Per Capita Disposable Income 8163 10.8 Income of Wages and Salaries 3159 12.2 Net Business Income 2308 6.8 Net Income from Property 128 10.1 Net Income from Transfer 2569 12.7

Annotations:

I. Explanatory Notes

Disposable income of residents refers to the sum of final consumption expenditure and savings that residents can use, that is, the income that residents can use for free disposal, including both cash income and physical income. According to the source of income, disposable income includes wage income, net business income, net property income and net transfer income.

The quarterly data of residents' disposable income does not include the income of their own production and use, while the annual data includes.

Poverty Stricken Areas: including concentrated and contiguous poverty-stricken areas and key counties of national poverty alleviation and development work outside the area.

Concentrated Poverty-stricken Areas: in 2011, according to the principle of geographical connectivity, causes of poverty and similarity of resource conditions, 11 contiguous areas with special difficulties were designated in the country, plus Tibet, four provinces in Tibet and three prefectures in southern Xinjiang, a total of 14 areas and 680 counties. Since 2016, Aksu region in Xinjiang has enjoyed the regional policy.

Key Counties of National Poverty Alleviation and Development Work: according to the Outline of China's Rural Poverty Alleviation and Development (2011-2020),592 counties (banners, autonomous counties and municipal districts) with heavy poverty alleviation and development tasks and relatively concentrated poverty-stricken population in the central and western regions are identified as key counties of national poverty alleviation and development work.

II. Survey Methods

The income data of rural residents in poverty-stricken areas comes from the national rural poverty monitoring survey organized and implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics, which is collected quarterly.

Using stratified, multi-stage, and probability sampling method proportional to the size of population, the National Bureau of Statistics selected 62,000 rural households as survey households in 14 contiguous poverty-stricken areas and rural areas of key poverty-stricken counties identified in the Outline of China's Rural Poverty Alleviation and Development (2011-2020)(22 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities directly under the central government are involved in the survey, respectively Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi, Hainan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, Xinjiang). According to the unified system and method, the local statistical investigation institutions shall organize the investigation households to record and collect household income and other data. The municipal and county statistical investigation institutions shall use the unified method and data processing procedure to code, review and input the original investigation data, and then directly transmit the basic data of each household to the National Bureau of Statistics for unified summary and calculation.