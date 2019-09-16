National Bureau of Statistics of China : Industrial Production Operation In August 2019

In August 2019, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size was up by 4.4 percent year-on-year in real terms (the following growth rates of value added are real growth rates, after deducting price factors), a decrease of 0.4 percentage point from July. In August, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size went up by 0.32 percent month-on-month. In the first eight months, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size was up by 5.6 percent year-on-year.

In view of three sectors, the value added of mining and quarrying increased 3.7 percent year-on-year in August, with the growth rate declined 2.9 percentage points than that in July. That of manufacturing increased 4.3 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points, and that of production and distribution of electricity, heating power, gas and water was up by 5.9 percent, a decrease of 1.0 percentage point.

Analysis on different types of enterprises showed that, in August, the value added of the state holding enterprises increased by 4.1 percent, year-on-year, that of joint-stock enterprises increased by 5.3 percent, that of enterprises funded by foreign investors or investors from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan province increased by 1.3 percent, that of private enterprise increased by 6.0 percent.

Grouped by different sectors, in August, 32 industries within 41 industrial divisions kept year-on-year growth. Of this total, the growth of processing of food from agricultural products unchanged, the textile industry was up by 0.1 percent; the manufacture of raw chemical materials and chemical products, up by 1.2 percent; the manufacture of non-metallic mineral products, up by 8.1 percent; the manufacture and processing of ferrous metals, up by 10.4 percent; the manufacture and processing of non-ferrous metals, up by 8.5 percent; the manufacture of general-purpose machinery kept the same level, the manufacture of special-purpose machinery, up by 3.3 percent; the manufacture of automobile industry, up by 4.3 percent; the manufacture of railway locomotives, ships and boats, aerospace vehicles and other transportation equipment, up by 7.8 percent; the manufacture of electric machinery and equipment, up by 10.0 percent; the manufacture of computer, communication equipment and other electronic equipment, up by 4.7 percent; the production and supply of electric power and heat power, up by 5.1 percent.

In terms of different regions, in August, the value-added of eastern region increased 2.8 percent year-on-year; central region went up by 6.5 percent; western region rose by 5.3 percent; northeastern region went up by 3.0 percent.

In terms of different products, 302 products within 605 products kept year-on-year growth. Of this total, the output of pig iron was 106.39 million tons, went up by 9.8 percent year-on-year; that of cement was 210.18 million tons, went up by 5.1 percent, that of 10 kinds of nonferrous metals was 4.91 million tons, up by 4.4 percent, that of ethylene was 1,650 thousand tons, up by 1.8 percent, that of automobiles was 2,000 thousand sets, down by 0.6 percent, in which, that of cars was 809 thousand sets, down by 7.3 percent; that of new energy cars was 100 thousand sets, up by 9.9 percent; that of electricity was 668.2 billion kilowatt-hours, up by 1.7 percent; that of crude oil was 54 million tons, up by 6.9 percent.

The sales ratio of industrial products in August was 98.3 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the same month of last year. The total export delivery value of industrial enterprises was 1,046.4 billion yuan, a nominal year-on-year decrease of 4.3 percent.

Industrial Production Operation in August 2019 Indicators August Jan-Aug Absolute Value Increase rate Y/Y (%) Absolute Value Increase rate Y/Y (%) Value-added of Industry Above Designated Size … 4.4 … 5.6 Grouped by Three Sectors Mining and Quarrying … 3.7 … 4.0 Manufacturing … 4.3 … 5.9 Manufacture of high-tech industry … 6.1 … 8.4 Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heating Power, Gas and Water … 5.9 … 7.1 Grouped by Status of Registration State-holding Enterprises … 4.1 … 4.7 Collective-Owned Enterprises … 5.3 … 6.9 Joint-Stock Enterprises … 1.3 … 1.2 Enterprises with Funds from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and Foreign Funded Enterprises … 6.0 … 8.2 The Value-Added of the Main Industrial Sectors Processing of Food from Agricultural Products … 0.0 … 3.6 Manufacture of Foods … 5.0 … 5.7 Manufacture of Textile … 0.1 … 1.6 Manufacture of Chemical Raw Material and Chemical Products … 1.2 … 4.3 Manufacture of Medicines … 8.3 … 6.9 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastics Products … 4.5 … 4.7 Manufacture of Nonmetal Mineral Products … 8.1 … 9.9 Manufacture of Ferrous Metal Smelting and Pressing … 10.4 … 10.2 Manufacture and Processing of Non-Ferrous Metals … 8.5 … 10.2 Manufacture of Fabricated Metal Products … 0.9 … 6.4 Manufacture of General Machinery … 0.0 … 3.9 Manufacture of Special-Purpose Machinery … 3.3 … 7.1 Manufacture of Motor Vehicles … 4.3 … -1.0 Manufacture of Railways, Shipbuilding, Aerospace and Other Transportation Equipment … 7.8 … 11.1 Manufacture of Electric Machinery and Equipment … 10.0 … 9.8 Manufacture of Computer, Communication Equipment and Other Electronic Equipment … 4.7 … 8.5 Production and Supply of Electric Power and Heat Power … 5.1 … 6.4 Output of Major Products Cloth (100 million meters) 43 -6.1 335 -1.1 Sulfuric Acid(100%) (10,000 tons) 735 -0.8 5843 3.5 Caustic Soda(100%) (10,000 tons) 274 -4.0 2294 -0.2 Ethylene (10,000 tons) 165 1.8 1355 7.9 Chemical Fiber (10,000 tons) 511 9.3 3919 11.5 Cement (10,000 tons) 21018 5.1 147275 7.0 Plate Glass (10 000 weight boxes) 7898 5.1 61752 5.2 Pig Iron (10,000 tons) 7117 7.1 54471 6.9 Crude Steel (10,000 tons) 8725 9.3 66487 9.1 Steel Products (10,000 tons) 10639 9.8 80367 11.0 10 Kinds Of Nonferrous Metals (10,000 tons) 491 4.4 3863 4.6 Of which: Primary Aluminium (Electrolytic Aluminium) (10,000 tons) 297 -0.3 2347 1.4 Metal-Cutting Machine Tool (10,000 sets) 4 -21.3 31 -16.7 Industrial Robot (unit/set) 14600 -19.3 120778 -6.6 Automobile (10,000 sets) 200 -0.6 1592.4 -12.5 Of which: Saloon cars (10,000 sets) 80.9 -7.3 639 -15.4 SUV(10,000 sets) 69.5 5.9 520.7 -14.3 Of which: New Energy Automobile (10,000 sets) 10 9.9 80.9 30.1 Generator Set (Power Generating Equipment) (10,000 kWh) 822 -13.3 6160 -18.2 Micro Computer Equipment (10,000 sets) 3043 6.9 20897 6.7 Mobile Phone (10,000 sets) 14523 -6.2 110268 -6.2 Of which: Smartphone (10,000 sets) 10083 -10.7 80067 -6.0 Integrated Circuit (100 ,000,000 pcs) 180 0.2 1372 0.0 Raw Coal (10,000 tons) 31602 5.0 240929 4.5 Coke (10,000 tons) 4000 4.6 31477 6.7 Crude Oil (10,000 tons) 1618 1.0 12749 1.0 Crude Processing Volume (10,000 tons) 5400 6.9 42416 5.9 Natural Gas (million Cubic Meters) 138 6.6 1141 9.3 Electricity (100 million kWh) 6682 1.7 47026 2.8 Thermal Power 4729 -0.1 33853 -0.1 Hydro-electric Power 1295 1.6 7811 9.3 Nuclear Power 329 21.2 2242 21.9 Wind Power 222 13.7 2335 6.3 Solar Power 109 13.9 785 12.9 Sales Ratio (%) 98.3 -0.3(percentage point) 98.0 -0.2(percentage point) Export Delivery Value (100 million yuan) 10464 -4.3 79303 2.9

Annotations:

1. Explanation of Indicator.

Growth rate of value added of the industrial enterprises: also known as industrial growth rate, which is used to reflect a certain period of increase or decrease in volume of industrial production indicators of the degree of change. The indicator can be used to estimate the short-term trend of the industrial economy, to judge the extent of the economic boom, and also to be an important reference and basis for the formulation and adjustment of economic policies, and for the implementation of macroeconomic adjustment and control.

Sales ratio: refers to sale value and industrial output value, which reflecting the situation between production and sales of industrial products.

Export delivery value: refers to the foreign trade department of industrial enterprises or self-run (commission) exports (including sold in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), with the price of foreign exchange settlement of product value, and foreign samples, materials processing, component assembly and compensation trade product value.

Daily product output: the total production of the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size in the current month divided by number of days in the month.

2. Statistical Coverage.

The standard starting point of industrial enterprises above designated size was 20 million yuan of annual revenue from primary business.

Due to the annual changes of the coverage of industrial enterprises above designated size, and in order to ensure that the data for this year is comparable with that of the previous year, the data of the corresponding period used for calculating the year-on-year growth rates of various indicators such as product output is as consistent with the enterprise statistical coverage of the current period as possible, and there is a difference in caliber from the data published last year. The main reasons are: (1) Coverage changes of statistical units. Each year, some companies will be included in the survey after having reached requisite size, and some will exit the survey due to their smaller size, and there are also influence of new built and starting enterprises, bankruptcies, and companies that have been suspended or sold. (2) There is cross-regional repeated calculation in the output data of some enterprise group (company) products, which has been eliminated according to specific surveys.

3. Data Collection.

The reports of industrial enterprises above designated size are conducted with complete survey on a monthly basis (Not report for January).

4. Division on Eastern, Central and Western Regions.

Eastern region includes Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong, and Hainan. Central region includes Shanxi, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan. Western region includes Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, and Xinjiang. Northeastern region includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

5. Standard on industrial classification

NBS enforces New Standard on Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities' (GB/T 4754-2017). For details, please refer the following link: http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjsj/tjbz/hyflbz.

6. Content release adjustment

The share-holding enterprise data released in the past refers to the enterprise whose registration type is 'collective'. With the establishment of the modern enterprise system, the proportion of enterprises registered as 'collective' is declining (, the operating income of share-holding enterprises accounts for all industries above designated size over the proportion of enterprises is only 0.18% in 2018), so from 2019, the release of share-holding enterprise data will be cancelled.

7.Revision on month-on-month data

The month-on-month growth rate of the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size from August 2018 to July 2019 was revised according to the results of automatic revision of seasonal adjustment model. The results and data of August 2019 are as follows:

The Month-on-Month Growth Rate of Industrial Production Operation Months Growth Rate (%) 2018- August 0.50 September 0.49 October 0.44 November 0.39 December 0.47 2019- January 0.49 February 0.43 March 0.95 April 0.33 May 0.40 June 0.66 July 0.19 August 0.32

In order to eliminate the impact resulting from the Chinese New Year's unfixed dates, and enhance the comparability of the data, according to national statistical system, the data of January and February over the years has been surveyed and released together.