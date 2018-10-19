National Bureau of Statistics of China : Industrial Production Operation in September 2018

In September 2018, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size was up by 5.8 percent year-on-year in real terms (the following growth rates of value added are real growth rates, after deducting price factors), a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from August. In September, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size went up by 0.50 percent month-on-month. In the first nine months, the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size was up by 6.4 percent year-on-year, and the growth rate decreased 0.1 percentage point from the first eight months.

In view of three sectors, the value added of mining and quarrying increased 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, and the growth rate increased 0.2 percentage point from August, that of manufacturing increased 5.7 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point, and that of production and distribution of electricity, heating power, gas and water was up by 11.0 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points.

Analysis on different types of enterprises showed that, in September, the value added of the state holding enterprises increased 5.6 percent, year-on-year, that of collective enterprises increased 2.0 percent, that of joint-stock enterprises increased 6.3 percent, that of enterprises funded by foreign investors or investors from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan province increased 3.2 percent.

Grouped by different sectors, in September, 38 industries within 41 industrial divisions kept year-on-year growth. Of this total, the growth of processing of food from agricultural products was 5.5 percent; the textile industry was 0.8 percent; the manufacture of raw chemical materials and chemical products, up by 5.0 percent; the manufacture of non-metallic mineral products, up by 5.2 percent; the manufacture and processing of ferrous metals, up by 10.1 percent; the manufacture and processing of non-ferrous metals, up by 9.8 percent; the manufacture of general-purpose machinery, up by 6.1 percent; the manufacture of special-purpose machinery, up by 9.7 percent; the manufacture of automobile industry, up by 0.7 percent; the manufacture of railway locomotives, building of ships and boats, manufacture of air and spacecraft and other transportation equipment, up by 2.4 percent; the manufacture of electric machinery and equipment, up by 5.2 percent; the manufacture of computer, communication equipment and other electronic equipment, up by 12.6 percent; the production and supply of electric power and heat power, up by 11.0 percent.

In terms of different regions, in September, the value-added of eastern region increased 4.8 percent year-on-year; central region went up by 7.0 percent; western region went up by 7.4 percent; northeastern region went up by 4.7 percent.

In terms of different products, 324 products within 596 products kept year-on-year growth. Of this total, the output of pig iron was 96.75 million tons, went up by 9.8 percent year-on-year; that of cement was 207.81 million tons, went up by 5.0 percent; that of 10 kinds of nonferrous metals was 4.56 million tons, up by 5.8 percent; that of ethylene was 1.61 million tons, up by 3.5 percent; that of automobiles was 2,426 thousand sets, down by 10.6 percent; that of cars was 1,028 thousand sets, down by 8.6 percent; that of electricity was 548.3 billion kilowatt-hours, up by 4.6 percent; that of crude oil was 51.34 million tons, up by 4.9 percent.

The sales ratio of industrial products in September was 98.8 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point from the same month of last year. The total export delivery value of industrial enterprises was 1,183.9 billion yuan, an increase of 11.7 percent year-on-year.

Industrial Production Operation in September 2018 Indicators September Jan-Sep Absolute Value Increase rate Y/Y (%) Absolute Value Increase rate Y/Y (%) Value-added of Industry Above Designated Size … 5.8 … 6.4 Grouped by Three Sectors Mining and Quarrying … 2.2 … 1.8 Manufacturing … 5.7 … 6.7 Manufacture of high-tech industry … 11.2 … 11.8 Production and Distribution of Electricity, Heating Power, Gas and Water … 11.0 … 10.3 Grouped by Status of Registration State-holding Enterprises … 5.6 … 7.0 Collective-Owned Enterprises … 2.0 … -1.4 Joint-Stock Enterprises … 6.3 … 6.6 Enterprises with Funds from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and Foreign Funded Enterprises … 3.2 … 5.7 The Value-Added of the Main Industrial Sectors Processing of Food from Agricultural Products … 5.5 … 6.4 Manufacture of Foods … 4.5 … 6.1 Manufacture of Textile … 0.8 … 0.9 Manufacture of Chemical Raw Material and Chemical Products … 5.0 … 4.0 Manufacture of Medicines … 9.7 … 10.3 Manufacture of Rubber and Plastics Products … 2.2 … 3.5 Manufacture of Nonmetal Mineral Products … 5.2 … 3.5 Manufacture of Ferrous Metal Smelting and Pressing … 10.1 … 5.9 Manufacture and Processing of Non-Ferrous Metals … 9.8 … 6.2 Manufacture of Fabricated Metal Products … 3.7 … 3.7 Manufacture of General Machinery … 6.1 … 7.4 Manufacture of Special-Purpose Machinery … 9.7 … 10.8 Manufacture of Motor Vehicles … 0.7 … 7.7 Manufacture of Railways, Shipbuilding, Aerospace and Other Transportation Equipment … 2.4 … 2.4 Manufacture of Electric Machinery and Equipment … 5.2 … 6.7 Manufacture of Computer, Communication Equipment and Other Electronic Equipment … 12.6 … 13.2 Production and Supply of Electric Power and Heat Power … 11.0 … 10.1 Output of Major Products Cloth (100 million meters) 47 2.2 391 2.0 Sulfuric Acid(100%) (10,000 tons) 722 0.1 6231 -0.9 Caustic Soda(100%) (10,000 tons) 280 5.1 2509 1.1 Ethylene (10,000 tons) 161 3.5 1377 2.0 Chemical Fiber (10,000 tons) 416 5.4 3741 8.4 Cement (10,000 tons) 20781 5.0 158250 1.0 Plate Glass (10 000 weight boxes) 7267 3.9 64763 0.4 Pig Iron (10,000 tons) 6638 4.4 57860 1.2 Crude Steel (10,000 tons) 8085 7.5 69942 6.1 Steel Products (10,000 tons) 9675 9.8 82101 7.2 10 Kinds Of Nonferrous Metals (10,000 tons) 456 5.8 4027 4.2 Of which: Primary Aluminium (Electrolytic Aluminium) (10,000 tons) 279 7.1 2500 4.2 Metal-Cutting Machine Tool (10,000 sets) 4 0.0 38 4.6 Industrial Robot (unit/set) 11448 -16.4 108271 9.3 Automobile (10,000 sets) 242.6 -10.6 2084.2 0.6 Of which: Saloon cars (10,000 sets) 102.8 -8.6 866.3 3.3 SUV(10,000 sets) 80.9 -13.0 692.6 -1.1 Of which: New Energy Automobile (10,000 sets) 13.2 50.0 77.4 54.8 Generator Set (Power Generating Equipment) (10,000 kWh) 1163 -0.4 8120 -7.7 Micro Computer Equipment (10,000 sets) 3073 2.5 22035 -1.1 Mobile Phone (10,000 sets) 15771 -10.6 126989 -1.5 Of which: Smartphone (10,000 sets) 12694 -3.9 97542 1.6 Integrated Circuit (100 000 000 pcs) 146 -0.2 1291 11.7 Raw Coal (10,000 tons) 30601 5.2 259493 5.1 Coke (10,000 tons) 3655 -0.1 32291 -2.3 Crude Oil (10,000 tons) 1518 -2.4 14113 -1.9 Crude Processing Volume (10,000 tons) 5134 4.9 45254 8.1 Natural Gas (million Cubic Meters) 122 8.5 1162 6.2 Electricity (100 million kWh) 5483 4.6 50362 7.4 Thermal Power 3787 3.7 36918 6.9 Hydro-electric Power 1144 4.1 8326 4.4 Nuclear Power 248 12.8 2089 13.9 Wind Power 234 13.5 2367 20.1 Solar Power 71 2.9 661 17.9 Sales Ratio (%) 98.8 -0.4 ( (percentage points) ) 98.3 -0.2 ( (percentage points) ) Export Delivery Value (100 million yuan) 11839 11.7 89729 8.1

Annotations:

1. Explanation of Indicator.

Growth rate of value added of the industrial enterprises: also known as industrial growth rate, which is used to reflect a certain period of increase or decrease in volume of industrial production indicators of the degree of change. The indicator can be used to estimate the short-term trend of the industrial economy, to judge the extent of the economic boom, and also to be an important reference and basis for the formulation and adjustment of economic policies, and for the implementation of macroeconomic adjustment and control.

Sales ratio: refers to sale value and industrial output value, which reflecting the situation between production and sales of industrial products.

Export delivery value: refers to the foreign trade department of industrial enterprises or self-run (commission) exports (including sold in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan), with the price of foreign exchange settlement of product value, and foreign samples, materials processing, component assembly and compensation trade product value.

Daily product output: the total production of the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size in the current month divided by number of days in the month.

2. Statistical Coverage.

The standard starting point of industrial enterprises above designated size was 20 million yuan of annual revenue from primary business.

Due to the annual changes of the coverage of industrial enterprises above designated size, and in order to ensure that the data for this year is comparable with that of the previous year, the data of the corresponding period used for calculating the year-on-year growth rates of various indicators such as product output is as consistent with the enterprise statistical coverage of the current period as possible, and there is a difference in caliber from the data published last year. The main reasons are: (1) Coverage changes of statistical units. Each year, some companies will be included in the survey after having reached requisite size, and some will exit the survey due to their smaller size, and there are also influence of new built and starting enterprises, bankruptcies, and companies that have been suspended or sold. (2) There is cross-regional repeated calculation in the output data of some enterprise group (company) products, which has been eliminated according to specific surveys.

3. Data Collection.

The reports of industrial enterprises above designated size are conducted with complete survey on a monthly basis (Not report for January).

4. Division on Eastern, Central and Western Regions.

Eastern region includes Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong, Guangdong, and Hainan. Central region includes Shanxi, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Jiangxi, Henan, Hubei, and Hunan. Western region includes Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi, Gansu, Qinghai, Ningxia, and Xinjiang. Northeastern region includes Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang.

5. Standard on industrial classification

NBS enforces New Standard on Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities' (GB/T 4754-2017). For details, please refer the following link: http://www.stats.gov.cn/tjsj/tjbz/hyflbz.

6. Revision on month-on-month data

The month-on-month growth rate of the total value added of the industrial enterprises above designated size from September 2017 to August 2018 was revised according to the results of automatic revision of seasonal adjustment model. The results and data in September 2018 are as follows: