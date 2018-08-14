National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 1-10, 2018

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early August 2018, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 30 kinds of products increased, 13 kinds decreased, and 7 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late July 2018.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (August 1-10, 2018) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4306.8 110.5 2.6 Wire ton 4459.7 100.5 2.3 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4423.7 50.6 1.2 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 4377.6 34.0 0.8 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 5242.3 55.4 1.1 Angle Steel ton 4378.5 57.4 1.3 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 49485.4 -137.7 -0.3 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14407.5 169.9 1.2 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 18262.8 -779.7 -4.1 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 21877.4 75.0 0.3 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 355.0 12.9 3.8 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 901.0 -1.0 -0.1 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2945.5 125.4 4.4 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 7013.1 327.4 4.9 Styrene (First Grade) ton 12086.9 448.3 3.9 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9755.1 264.7 2.8 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 9964.9 412.9 4.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 7186.3 240.6 3.5 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 13985.6 284.9 2.1 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 10350.0 435.7 4.4 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4313.5 -115.7 -2.6 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4758.3 206.9 4.5 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 8587.9 249.4 3.0 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 8021.1 227.2 2.9 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 7058.9 228.4 3.3 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 7225.7 26.5 0.4 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1194.2 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 458.1 -14.8 -3.1 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 520.0 -31.4 -5.7 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 565.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 610.0 -22.9 -3.6 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1157.5 -22.5 -1.9 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1994.1 87.5 4.6 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 395.8 -4.8 -1.2 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 422.2 -4.2 -1.0 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1603.8 0.6 0.0 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4325.0 0.0 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2439.3 1.4 0.1 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1769.6 -4.2 -0.2 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 16021.4 44.9 0.3 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 13.9 0.7 5.3 Soybean ton 3652.7 11.3 0.3 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3118.8 73.4 2.4 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 5616.7 0.0 0.0 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1944.0 2.8 0.1 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2580.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 27685.9 -276.6 -1.0 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 6231.9 94.8 1.5 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 4611.0 -53.6 -1.1 Note: Previous period was July 21-30, 2018.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.