National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 11-20, 2018

In mid-August 2018, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 34 kinds of products increased, 13 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early August 2018.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (August 11-20, 2018) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4457.4 150.6 3.5 Wire ton 4608.3 148.6 3.3 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4475.1 51.4 1.2 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 4414.0 36.4 0.8 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 5339.7 97.4 1.9 Angle Steel ton 4476.7 98.2 2.2 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 48759.4 -726.0 -1.5 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14457.3 49.8 0.3 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 17907.1 -355.7 -1.9 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 21010.8 -866.6 -4.0 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 380.0 25.0 7.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 891.9 -9.1 -1.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2969.6 24.1 0.8 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 7225.8 212.7 3.0 Styrene (First Grade) ton 12107.5 20.6 0.2 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9799.5 44.4 0.5 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 10106.3 141.4 1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 7306.7 120.4 1.7 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 13953.3 -32.3 -0.2 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 10870.8 520.8 5.0 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4287.1 -26.4 -0.6 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 5004.6 246.3 5.2 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 8772.6 184.7 2.2 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 8192.9 171.8 2.1 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 7242.1 183.2 2.6 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 7241.2 15.5 0.2 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1190.8 -3.4 -0.3 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 461.7 3.6 0.8 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 523.3 3.3 0.6 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 568.3 3.3 0.6 Datong Mixed Coal ton 616.7 6.7 1.1 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1150.0 -7.5 -0.6 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2172.5 178.4 8.9 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 393.2 -2.6 -0.7 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 417.3 -4.9 -1.2 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1609.0 5.2 0.3 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4325.0 0.0 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2445.8 6.5 0.3 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1771.0 1.4 0.1 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15989.3 -32.1 -0.2 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 14.1 0.2 1.4 Soybean ton 3660.8 8.1 0.2 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3200.2 81.4 2.6 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 5677.8 61.1 1.1 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1994.6 50.6 2.6 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2580.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 27650.0 -35.9 -0.1 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 6359.2 127.3 2.0 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 4509.3 -101.7 -2.2 Note: Previous period was August 01-10, 2018.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.