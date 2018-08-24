Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 11-20, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:17am CEST

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-August 2018, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 34 kinds of products increased, 13 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early August 2018.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (August 11-20, 2018)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan)

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar

ton

4457.4

150.6

3.5

Wire

ton

4608.3

148.6

3.3

Ordinary Medium Plate

ton

4475.1

51.4

1.2

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

ton

4414.0

36.4

0.8

Seamless Steel Pipe

ton

5339.7

97.4

1.9

Angle Steel

ton

4476.7

98.2

2.2

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

48759.4

-726.0

-1.5

Aluminium Ignot (A00)

ton

14457.3

49.8

0.3

Lead Ingot(1#)

ton

17907.1

-355.7

-1.9

Lead Ingot (0#)

ton

21010.8

-866.6

-4.0

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

380.0

25.0

7.0

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

891.9

-9.1

-1.0

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

2969.6

24.1

0.8

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

7225.8

212.7

3.0

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

12107.5

20.6

0.2

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

9799.5

44.4

0.5

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

10106.3

141.4

1.4

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

7306.7

120.4

1.7

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

13953.3

-32.3

-0.2

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

10870.8

520.8

5.0

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

4287.1

-26.4

-0.6

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

5004.6

246.3

5.2

Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

8772.6

184.7

2.2

Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

8192.9

171.8

2.1

Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard)

ton

7242.1

183.2

2.6

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

7241.2

15.5

0.2

V. Coal

Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces)

ton

1190.8

-3.4

-0.3

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

461.7

3.6

0.8

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

523.3

3.3

0.6

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

568.3

3.3

0.6

Datong Mixed Coal

ton

616.7

6.7

1.1

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

ton

1150.0

-7.5

-0.6

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

2172.5

178.4

8.9

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags)

ton

393.2

-2.6

-0.7

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

417.3

-4.9

-1.2

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

1609.0

5.2

0.3

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (Japonica Rice)

ton

4325.0

0.0

0.0

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2445.8

6.5

0.3

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

1771.0

1.4

0.1

Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

15989.3

-32.1

-0.2

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

14.1

0.2

1.4

Soybean

ton

3660.8

8.1

0.2

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

3200.2

81.4

2.6

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

5677.8

61.1

1.1

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

1994.6

50.6

2.6

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

2580.0

0.0

0.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

27650.0

-35.9

-0.1

IX. Forest Product

Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm)

piece

49.7

0.0

0.0

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

6359.2

127.3

2.0

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

4509.3

-101.7

-2.2

Note:

Previous period was August 01-10, 2018.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400

YieldStrength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

YieldStrength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

YieldStrength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminium Ignot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Lead Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

97#

97 Octane, National Emission Standard

24

Gasoline

93#

93 Octane, National Emission Standard

25

Diesel Oil

0#

Condensation Point No Higher Than 0, National Emission Standard

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces

Lump Anthracite With Volatile Matter between 0 to 3.5%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

1/3 Coking Coal

VolatileMatter of DryAsh-FreeBasis: 28-37%

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Complex Portland Cement

P.C 32.5 in Bags

CompressiveStrength: 32.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.C 42.5 in Bulk

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

Japonica Rice)

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton

(Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Artificial Board

1220*2440*15mm

15mm Thick, Volume Expansibility≤10%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 02:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08/23Japan, China finance ministers to meet in Beijing as relations improve
RE
08/23CNOOC CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL : Limited Announces 2018 Interim Results
PU
08/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/23China official says U.S. tariffs will impact high-tech industries in both nations
RE
08/23Oil edges up on Iran sanctions, but U.S.-China row mutes trading
RE
08/23Japan's inflation stalls, cuts in smartphone fees may threaten BOJ goal
RE
08/23South Korea's 'Jobs President' faces policy roll-back over employment uproar
RE
08/23Asia slips after U.S.-China trade talks end without progress, Powell eyed
RE
08/23NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 11-20, 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Delayed wages, lower profits - Chinese gaming firms fret as approval freeze b..
5Oil edges up on Iran sanctions, but U.S.-China row mutes trading

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.