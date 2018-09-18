National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 1-10, 2018

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early September 2018, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 25 kinds of products increased, 18 kinds decreased, and 7 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late August 2018.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (September 1-10, 2018) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4490.1 -23.3 -0.5 Wire ton 4621.3 -30.4 -0.7 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4505.4 -16.5 -0.4 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 4440.8 -23.8 -0.5 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 5415.6 11.5 0.2 Angle Steel ton 4528.3 -17.0 -0.4 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 48000.8 -675.3 -1.4 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14668.8 -38.1 -0.3 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 19219.2 927.8 5.1 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 21730.2 88.8 0.4 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 414.2 17.0 4.3 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 958.9 46.0 5.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 3113.9 98.3 3.3 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 7074.2 -101.9 -1.4 Styrene (First Grade) ton 11818.3 -79.5 -0.7 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9598.6 -46.0 -0.5 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 9924.4 -23.4 -0.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6950.8 -162.5 -2.3 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 14894.2 438.1 3.0 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 12275.0 441.7 3.7 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4179.2 -14.2 -0.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 5310.4 237.4 4.7 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 9192.5 355.3 4.0 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 8553.6 293.8 3.6 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 7604.9 257.3 3.5 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 7281.7 6.0 0.1 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1181.1 -9.7 -0.8 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 470.0 3.3 0.7 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 520.0 -0.6 -0.1 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 570.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 625.0 6.1 1.0 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1175.0 25.0 2.2 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2481.8 108 4.5 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 389.3 -0.3 -0.1 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 420.4 0.2 0.0 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1632.9 4.3 0.3 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4325.0 0.0 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2465.3 8.1 0.3 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1799.9 16.5 0.9 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15975.0 3.6 0.0 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 14.0 0.3 2.2 Soybean ton 3656.7 0.0 0.0 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3225.8 46.5 1.5 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 6022.2 -37.1 -0.6 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2039.2 39.9 2.0 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2580.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 27781.3 31.3 0.1 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 6510.8 11.4 0.2 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 4492.7 -23.3 -0.5 Note: Previous period was August 21-30, 2018.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.