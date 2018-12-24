National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 11-20, 2018

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-December 2018, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 10 kinds of products increased, 35 kinds decreased, and 5 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early December 2018.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (December11-20, 2018) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3928.6 -87.8 -2.2 Wire ton 4043.3 -83.1 -2.0 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3865.5 -20.0 -0.5 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3859.9 12.3 0.3 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4787.4 -21.3 -0.4 Angle Steel ton 4165.6 -4.6 -0.1 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 48997.1 -657.4 -1.3 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 13611.4 -24.1 -0.2 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 18637.5 -214.2 -1.1 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 21752.8 -62.0 -0.3 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 470.0 -22.5 -4.6 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 896.3 -26.0 -2.8 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2322.0 15.4 0.7 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5147.5 -362.5 -6.6 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8401.9 -93.9 -1.1 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9461.8 17.4 0.2 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 9660.8 -87.1 -0.9 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6653.5 -3.4 -0.1 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11764.4 -125.6 -1.1 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 9393.8 335.5 3.7 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 5233.1 918.4 21.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4368.9 221.3 5.3 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7448.6 -19.5 -0.3 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7137.1 65.8 0.9 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6256.6 -26.1 -0.4 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 7036.4 -208.4 -2.9 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1206.7 -15.2 -1.2 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 477.5 -2.5 -0.5 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 537.5 -2.5 -0.5 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 570.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 637.5 -2.5 -0.4 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1350.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2078.3 -3.1 -0.1 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 448.6 1.9 0.4 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 484.3 2.9 0.6 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1586.5 7.5 0.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4286.3 0.0 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2502.1 -7.4 -0.3 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1884.3 -18.8 -1.0 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15593.7 -20.6 -0.1 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 13.4 -0.3 -2.2 Soybean ton 3923.3 -24.5 -0.6 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2997.8 -80.3 -2.6 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 6278.1 -9.1 -0.1 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2048.2 -19.2 -0.9 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2635.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 27053.1 -609.4 -2.2 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 5381.3 -218.3 -3.9 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3754.5 -2.5 -0.1 Note: Previous period was December 1-10, 2018.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.