National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 21-30, 2018

In late December 2018, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 7 kinds of products increased, 36 kinds decreased, and 7 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-December 2018.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (December 21-30, 2018) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3919.9 -8.7 -0.2 Wire ton 4032.8 -10.5 -0.3 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3870.7 5.2 0.1 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3874.3 14.4 0.4 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4788.0 0.6 0.0 Angle Steel ton 4188.8 23.2 0.6 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 48228.8 -768.3 -1.6 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 13627.8 16.4 0.1 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 18439.6 -197.9 -1.1 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 22038.3 285.5 1.3 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 432.5 -37.5 -8.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 878.8 -17.5 -2.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2219.2 -102.8 -4.4 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 4466.7 -680.8 -13.2 Styrene (First Grade) ton 7934.2 -467.7 -5.6 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9342.9 -118.9 -1.3 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 9465.4 -195.4 -2.0 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6653.3 -0.2 0.0 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11743.3 -21.1 -0.2 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 9300.0 -93.8 -1.0 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 5150.3 -82.8 -1.6 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3969.5 -399.4 -9.1 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7287.5 -161.1 -2.2 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6988.5 -148.6 -2.1 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6023.8 -232.8 -3.7 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6874.3 -162.1 -2.3 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1206.7 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 465.0 -12.5 -2.6 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 522.5 -15.0 -2.8 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 570.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 625.0 -12.5 -2.0 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1350.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2035.8 -42.5 -2.0 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 447.5 -1.1 -0.2 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 482.3 -2.0 -0.4 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1593.9 7.4 0.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4255.0 -31.3 -0.7 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2484.5 -17.6 -0.7 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1862.0 -22.3 -1.2 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15559.5 -34.2 -0.2 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 12.8 -0.6 -4.5 Soybean ton 3906.7 -16.6 -0.4 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2921.9 -75.9 -2.5 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 6230.6 -47.5 -0.8 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2045.8 -2.4 -0.1 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2635.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 26408.3 -644.8 -2.4 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 5351.3 -30.0 -0.6 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3762.0 7.5 0.2 Note: Previous period was December 11-20, 2018.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.