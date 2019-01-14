National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, January 1-10, 2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

In early January 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 7 kinds of products increased, 39 kinds decreased, and 4 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late December 2018.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (January 1-10, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3853.2 -66.7 -1.7 Wire ton 3959.6 -73.2 -1.8 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3853.6 -17.1 -0.4 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3821.5 -52.8 -1.4 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4792.2 4.2 0.1 Angle Steel ton 4164.3 -24.5 -0.6 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 47484.1 -744.7 -1.5 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 13338.6 -289.2 -2.1 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 18228.2 -211.4 -1.1 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 21697.6 -340.7 -1.5 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 386.4 -46.1 -10.7 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 863.2 -15.6 -1.8 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2198.7 -20.5 -0.9 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 4605.0 138.3 3.1 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8065.0 130.8 1.6 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9273.4 -69.5 -0.7 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 9430.7 -34.7 -0.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6591.2 -62.1 -0.9 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 12065.7 322.4 2.7 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 9121.4 -178.6 -1.9 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 5373.8 223.5 4.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4171.3 201.8 5.1 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7235.5 -52.0 -0.7 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6938.9 -49.6 -0.7 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 5839.3 -184.5 -3.1 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6485.7 -388.6 -5.7 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1194.3 -12.4 -1.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 460.0 -5.0 -1.1 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 515.0 -7.5 -1.4 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 570.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 621.4 -3.6 -0.6 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1350.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1926.3 -109.5 -5.4 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 436.2 -11.3 -2.5 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 473.9 -8.4 -1.7 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1591.2 -2.7 -0.2 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4233.8 -21.2 -0.5 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2477.6 -6.9 -0.3 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1859.3 -2.7 -0.1 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15488.8 -70.7 -0.5 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 12.6 -0.2 -1.6 Soybean ton 3843.8 -62.9 -1.6 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2905.0 -16.9 -0.6 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 6210.7 -19.9 -0.3 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1999.6 -46.2 -2.3 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2635.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 25701.8 -706.5 -2.7 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 5308.9 -42.4 -0.8 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3772.0 10.0 0.3 Note: Previous period was December 21-30, 2018.

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.