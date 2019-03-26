Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, March 11-20，2019

03/26/2019 | 12:20am EDT

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-March 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 21 kinds of products increased, 26 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early March 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(March 11-20, 2019)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan)

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar

ton

3975.3

26.9

0.7

Wire

ton

4079.8

24.7

0.6

Ordinary Medium Plate

ton

4021.4

16.8

0.4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

ton

3970.0

14.6

0.4

Seamless Steel Pipe

ton

4893.5

5.1

0.1

Angle Steel

ton

4217.3

33.2

0.8

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

49857.8

-90.9

-0.2

Aluminium Ignot (A00)

ton

13781.1

131.4

1.0

Lead Ingot(1#)

ton

17338.1

-196.9

-1.1

Lead Ingot (0#)

ton

22215.9

188.7

0.9

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

385.0

1.7

0.4

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

856.4

-17.0

-1.9

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

2443.9

-4.4

-0.2

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

4734.4

-143.9

-2.9

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

8497.5

-4.2

0.0

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

8736.2

-92.9

-1.1

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

9093.4

-61.8

-0.7

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

6409.2

-28.0

-0.4

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

11676.3

-263.7

-2.2

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

9537.5

233.3

2.5

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

4322.0

-93.9

-2.1

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

3921.0

-82.6

-2.1

Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

7352.9

-60.9

-0.8

Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

7065.4

-88.5

-1.2

Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard)

ton

6303.9

-28.6

-0.5

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

6538.4

-18.7

-0.3

V. Coal

Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces)

ton

1141.7

3.4

0.3

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

474.4

4.4

0.9

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

525.0

2.5

0.5

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

580.0

2.5

0.4

Datong Mixed Coal

ton

625.0

2.5

0.4

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

ton

1350.0

0.0

0.0

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

1905.4

-68.5

-3.5

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags)

ton

410.9

-4.3

-1.0

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

444.2

-5.1

-1.1

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

1565.7

-24.0

-1.5

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (Japonica Rice)

ton

4226.3

-2.5

-0.1

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2453.6

-10.4

-0.4

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

1781.5

-3.2

-0.2

Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

15525.4

13.5

0.1

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

15.2

2.1

16.0

Soybean

ton

3766.7

-16.1

-0.4

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

2562.4

44.8

1.8

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

6474.0

264.8

4.3

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

2024.1

35.6

1.8

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

2565.0

-25.0

-1.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

24812.5

150.0

0.6

IX. Forest Product

Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm)

piece

49.7

0.0

0.0

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

5587.8

-53.6

-1.0

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

3793.5

-102.5

-2.6

Note:

Previous period was March 1-10, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400

Yield Strength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

Yield Strength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

Yield Strength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

Yield Strength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, Yield Strength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

Yield Strength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminium Ignot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Lead Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction of Zinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

Melt Index: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

Melt Index: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, Ash Content≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

Methane Content≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

Saturated Vapor Pressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

97#

97 Octane, National Emission Standard

24

Gasoline

93#

93 Octane, National Emission Standard

25

Diesel Oil

0#

Condensation Point No Higher Than 0, National Emission Standard

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

Melting Point No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces

Lump Anthracite With Volatile Matter between 0 to 3.5%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

1/3 Coking Coal

Volatile Matter of Dry Ash-Free Basis: 28-37%

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤Ash Content≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Complex Portland Cement

P.C 32.5 in Bags

Compressive Strength: 32.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.C 42.5 in Bulk

Compressive Strength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White Transparent Glass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

Japonica Rice)

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton

(Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

Fiber Length≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

Crude Protein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

Total Nitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Artificial Board

1220*2440*15mm

15mm Thick, Volume Expansibility≤10%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 04:19:06 UTC
