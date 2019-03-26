National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, March 11-20，2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

In mid-March 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 21 kinds of products increased, 26 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early March 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (March 11-20, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3975.3 26.9 0.7 Wire ton 4079.8 24.7 0.6 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4021.4 16.8 0.4 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3970.0 14.6 0.4 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4893.5 5.1 0.1 Angle Steel ton 4217.3 33.2 0.8 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 49857.8 -90.9 -0.2 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 13781.1 131.4 1.0 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 17338.1 -196.9 -1.1 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 22215.9 188.7 0.9 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 385.0 1.7 0.4 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 856.4 -17.0 -1.9 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2443.9 -4.4 -0.2 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 4734.4 -143.9 -2.9 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8497.5 -4.2 0.0 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 8736.2 -92.9 -1.1 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 9093.4 -61.8 -0.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6409.2 -28.0 -0.4 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11676.3 -263.7 -2.2 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 9537.5 233.3 2.5 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4322.0 -93.9 -2.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3921.0 -82.6 -2.1 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7352.9 -60.9 -0.8 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7065.4 -88.5 -1.2 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6303.9 -28.6 -0.5 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6538.4 -18.7 -0.3 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1141.7 3.4 0.3 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 474.4 4.4 0.9 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 525.0 2.5 0.5 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 580.0 2.5 0.4 Datong Mixed Coal ton 625.0 2.5 0.4 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1350.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1905.4 -68.5 -3.5 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 410.9 -4.3 -1.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 444.2 -5.1 -1.1 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1565.7 -24.0 -1.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4226.3 -2.5 -0.1 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2453.6 -10.4 -0.4 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1781.5 -3.2 -0.2 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15525.4 13.5 0.1 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 15.2 2.1 16.0 Soybean ton 3766.7 -16.1 -0.4 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2562.4 44.8 1.8 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 6474.0 264.8 4.3 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2024.1 35.6 1.8 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2565.0 -25.0 -1.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 24812.5 150.0 0.6 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 5587.8 -53.6 -1.0 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3793.5 -102.5 -2.6 Note: Previous period was March 1-10, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.