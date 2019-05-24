National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, May 11-20，2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-May 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 13 kinds of products increased, 29 kinds decreased, and 8 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early May 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (May 11-20, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4091.5 -65.5 -1.6 Wire ton 4218.5 -54.9 -1.3 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4128.7 -38.2 -0.9 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 4080.3 -42.0 -1.0 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4829.8 -13.5 -0.3 Angle Steel ton 4204.9 -28.5 -0.7 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 47735.8 -274.9 -0.6 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14315.2 213.4 1.5 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 16115.8 -277.7 -1.7 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 21364.7 -193.9 -0.9 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 335.0 -15.0 -4.3 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 728.0 -10.7 -1.4 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2200.1 33.4 1.5 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 4500.0 28.0 0.6 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8306.7 -55.3 -0.7 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 8010.2 -291.7 -3.5 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8684.0 -238.7 -2.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6952.5 -146.8 -2.1 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11356.7 87.7 0.8 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 8466.7 -353.3 -4.0 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3720.7 38.3 1.0 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4256.4 -125.6 -2.9 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7171.7 -107.1 -1.5 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6885.2 -117.3 -1.7 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6521.4 -21.2 -0.3 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6270.2 7.3 0.1 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1090.0 -3.3 -0.3 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 463.3 1.3 0.3 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 518.3 3.3 0.6 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 580.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 615.0 0.0 0.0 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1350.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1935.8 87.0 4.7 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 424.2 0.2 0.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 455.5 -0.5 -0.1 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1496.2 3.3 0.2 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4215.4 -0.9 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2409.2 -6.4 -0.3 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1872.9 27.5 1.5 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15491.1 -123.2 -0.8 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 14.9 0.0 0.0 Soybean ton 4031.1 17.8 0.4 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2742.3 114.5 4.4 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 7473.3 -36.7 -0.5 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2083.3 -17.2 -0.8 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2580.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 24125.0 -42.5 -0.2 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 5005.4 -168.6 -3.3 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3482.7 -23.3 -0.7 Note: Previous period was May 1-10, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.