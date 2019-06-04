National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, May 21-30，2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late May 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 15 kinds of products increased, 26 kinds decreased, and 6 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-May 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (May 21-30, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4109.7 18.2 0.4 Wire ton 4247.7 29.2 0.7 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4106.0 -22.7 -0.5 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 4065.2 -15.1 -0.4 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4803.6 -26.2 -0.5 Angle Steel ton 4200.6 -4.3 -0.1 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 47147.3 -588.5 -1.2 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14270.6 -44.6 -0.3 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 16166.6 50.8 0.3 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 20958.6 -406.1 -1.9 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 310.0 -25.0 -7.5 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 711.7 -16.3 -2.2 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2270.5 70.4 3.2 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 4485.0 -15.0 -0.3 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8628.1 321.4 3.9 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 8101.9 91.7 1.1 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8695.3 11.3 0.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6893.5 -59.0 -0.8 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11578.8 222.1 2.0 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 8025.0 -441.7 -5.2 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3742.4 21.7 0.6 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4044.7 -211.7 -5.0 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7082.3 -89.4 -1.2 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6777.0 -108.2 -1.6 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6510.1 -11.3 -0.2 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6269.6 -0.6 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1088.3 -1.7 -0.2 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 463.8 0.5 0.1 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 515.6 -2.7 -0.5 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 580.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 615.0 0.0 0.0 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1350.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2030.4 94.6 4.9 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 422.4 -1.8 -0.4 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 455.1 -0.4 -0.1 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1495.9 -0.3 0.0 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4211.3 -4.1 -0.1 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2399.4 -9.8 -0.4 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1914.4 41.5 2.2 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15065.2 -425.9 -2.7 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 15.1 0.2 1.3 Soybean ton 4117.9 86.8 2.2 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2914.1 171.8 6.3 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 7342.9 -130.4 -1.7 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2016.9 -66.4 -3.2 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2580.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 24000.0 -125.0 -0.5 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.5 -0.2 -0.4 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4909.7 -95.7 -1.9 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3416.0 -66.7 -1.9 Note: Previous period was May 11-20, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.