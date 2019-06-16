National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, June 1-10，2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early June 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 10 kinds of products increased, 36 kinds decreased, and 4 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late May 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (June 1-10, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3998.2 -111.5 -2.7 Wire ton 4173.9 -73.8 -1.7 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4037.5 -68.5 -1.7 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3975.9 -89.3 -2.2 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4750.7 -52.9 -1.1 Angle Steel ton 4155.7 -44.9 -1.1 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 46313.2 -834.1 -1.8 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14113.4 -157.2 -1.1 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 16115.0 -51.6 -0.3 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 20886.4 -72.2 -0.3 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 306.0 -4.0 -1.3 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 690.5 -21.2 -3.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2160.2 -110.3 -4.9 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 4525.0 40.0 0.9 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8671.2 43.1 0.5 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7910.3 -191.6 -2.4 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8569.1 -126.2 -1.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6712.7 -180.8 -2.6 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 11672.0 93.2 0.8 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7970.0 -55.0 -0.7 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3702.3 -40.1 -1.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3586.8 -457.9 -11.3 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6773.3 -309.0 -4.4 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6483.8 -293.2 -4.3 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6369.9 -140.2 -2.2 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6237.1 -32.5 -0.5 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1098.3 10.0 0.9 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 457.0 -6.8 -1.5 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 512.0 -3.6 -0.7 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 580.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 612.0 -3.0 -0.5 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1356.0 6.0 0.4 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2035.8 5.4 0.3 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 421.0 -1.4 -0.3 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 435.9 -19.2 -4.2 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1530.3 34.4 2.3 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4102.9 -108.4 -2.6 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2312.0 -87.4 -3.6 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1914.6 0.2 0.0 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 14306.7 -758.5 -5.0 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 16.0 0.9 6.0 Soybean ton 4183.3 65.4 1.6 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3023.3 109.2 3.7 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 7316.7 -26.2 -0.4 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1997.5 -19.4 -1.0 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2580.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 24000.0 0.0 0.0 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.4 -0.1 -0.2 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4737.0 -172.7 -3.5 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3389.5 -26.5 -0.8 Note: Previous period was May 21-30, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.