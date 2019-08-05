National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, July 21-31, 2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late July 2019, according to the monitoring of market price of 9 categories in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the price of 15 kinds important means of production in circulation increased, 28 kinds decreased and 7 kinds equaled, compared with the mid-July, 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (July 21-31, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4010.2 -22.7 -0.6 Wire ton 4192.8 -16.9 -0.4 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3987.8 -5.3 -0.1 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3962.0 -8.6 -0.2 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4695.2 25.3 0.5 Angle Steel ton 4187.1 -0.8 0.0 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 47165.0 262.9 0.6 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 13854.6 25.7 0.2 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 16527.9 345.0 2.1 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 19436.4 67.0 0.3 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 250.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 693.0 7.4 1.1 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1910.1 -113.5 -5.6 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5225.0 -198.6 -3.7 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8660.8 -143.0 -1.6 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7767.9 -181.4 -2.3 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8901.6 -90.1 -1.0 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6813.3 -13.6 -0.2 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 10505.0 107.1 1.0 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 8000.0 -525.0 -6.2 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3477.9 -27.1 -0.8 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3429.9 -91.4 -2.6 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6923.6 87.2 1.3 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6594.5 81.7 1.3 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6756.6 39.2 0.6 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6237.1 0.0 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1091.5 -14.3 -1.3 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 456.4 -6.5 -1.4 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 511.4 -6.5 -1.3 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 575.0 -2.9 -0.5 Datong Mixed Coal ton 605.0 0.0 0.0 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1380.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1816.5 72.2 4.1 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 400.0 -2.2 -0.5 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 421.6 -2.9 -0.7 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1572.2 4.8 0.3 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 3845.3 -7.7 -0.2 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2258.4 0.4 0.0 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1910.6 2.0 0.1 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 14065.1 -14.5 -0.1 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 19.0 0.4 2.2 Soybean ton 4178.3 -39.3 -0.9 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2808.8 -22.6 -0.8 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 7120.0 -4.8 -0.1 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1921.2 -43.1 -2.2 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2550.0 -15.7 -0.6 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 27182.1 867.8 3.3 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.8 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4270.4 -37.1 -0.9 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3286.5 -52.0 -1.6 Note: Previous period was July 11-20, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.