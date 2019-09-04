National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 21-31, 2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

In late August 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 19 kinds of products increased, 24 kinds decreased, and 7 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in the mid-August, 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (August 21-31, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3711.5 -63.3 -1.7 Wire ton 3958.8 -54.0 -1.3 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3857.9 -42.2 -1.1 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3824.3 -43.0 -1.1 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4740.4 4.9 0.1 Angle Steel ton 4113.5 -21.2 -0.5 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 46432.8 -92.6 -0.2 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14307.9 106.5 0.7 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 16990.6 337.4 2.0 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 18818.8 -27.2 -0.1 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 182.5 -28.2 -13.4 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 686.0 -3.0 -0.4 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1906.5 -115.8 -5.7 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5351.9 176.9 3.4 Styrene (First Grade) ton 8616.1 140.6 1.7 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7404.9 -188.9 -2.5 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8834.4 -84.7 -0.9 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6672.5 -95.4 -1.4 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 10878.1 20.2 0.2 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7925.0 64.3 0.8 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3315.6 -29.5 -0.9 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3443.1 14.9 0.4 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7109.0 45.5 0.6 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6792.7 53.3 0.8 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6658.3 -41.8 -0.6 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6231.8 -6.4 -0.1 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1079.8 -3.9 -0.4 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 455.0 0.0 0.0 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 510.0 0.0 0.0 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 575.0 0.0 0.0 Datong Mixed Coal ton 605.0 0.0 0.0 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1300.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1879.2 -40.1 -2.1 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 396.4 -2.2 -0.6 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 423.2 1.9 0.5 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1612.6 19.5 1.2 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 3844.4 10.0 0.3 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2275.4 7.5 0.3 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1928.2 -1.7 -0.1 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 13033.7 -433.5 -3.2 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 27.0 2.6 10.7 Soybean ton 4190.0 -6.2 -0.1 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3009.8 101.5 3.5 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 7645.0 401.2 5.5 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1853.4 -20.4 -1.1 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2550.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 24637.5 -191.1 -0.8 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.8 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4199.7 7.9 0.2 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3247.1 4.1 0.1 Note: Previous period was August 11-20, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.