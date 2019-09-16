Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 1-10, 2019

09/16/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early-September 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 28 kinds of products increased, 13 kinds decreased, and 9 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late August 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(September 1-10, 2019)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan)

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar

ton

3759.9

48.4

1.3

Wire

ton

3993.0

34.2

0.9

Ordinary Medium Plate

ton

3844.5

-13.4

-0.3

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

ton

3826.1

1.8

0.0

Seamless Steel Pipe

ton

4744.0

3.6

0.1

Angle Steel

ton

4076.7

-36.8

-0.9

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

47004.2

571.4

1.2

Aluminium Ignot (A00)

ton

14404.1

96.2

0.7

Lead Ingot(1#)

ton

17255.0

264.4

1.6

Lead Ingot (0#)

ton

19004.2

185.4

1.0

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

160.0

-22.5

-12.3

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

709.8

23.8

3.5

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

1955.4

48.9

2.6

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

5595.0

243.1

4.5

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

9076.9

460.8

5.3

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

7365.7

-39.2

-0.5

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

8849.5

15.1

0.2

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

6650.5

-22.0

-0.3

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

11325.7

447.6

4.1

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

7839.3

-85.7

-1.1

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

3289.8

-25.8

-0.8

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

3539.0

95.9

2.8

Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

7274.4

165.4

2.3

Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

6965.9

173.2

2.5

Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard)

ton

6739.7

81.4

1.2

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

6230.0

-1.8

0.0

V. Coal

Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces)

ton

1059.6

-20.2

-1.9

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

455.0

0.0

0.0

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

510.0

0.0

0.0

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

575.0

0.0

0.0

Datong Mixed Coal

ton

605.0

0.0

0.0

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

ton

1278.6

-21.4

-1.6

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

1741.5

-137.7

-7.3

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags)

ton

396.9

0.5

0.1

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

427.6

4.4

1.0

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

1637.9

25.3

1.6

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (Japonica Rice)

ton

3851.0

6.6

0.2

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2290.3

14.9

0.7

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

1921.7

-6.5

-0.3

Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

12679.6

-354.1

-2.7

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

28.4

1.4

5.2

Soybean

ton

4190.0

0.0

0.0

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

3046.2

36.4

1.2

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

7605.7

-39.3

-0.5

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

1863.1

9.7

0.5

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

2550.0

0.0

0.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

24750.0

112.5

0.5

IX. Forest Product

Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm)

piece

49.8

0.0

0.0

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

4212.2

12.5

0.3

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

3256.6

9.5

0.3

Note:

Previous period was August 21-31, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400

YieldStrength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

YieldStrength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

YieldStrength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminium Ignot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Lead Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

97#

97 Octane, National Emission Standard

24

Gasoline

93#

93 Octane, National Emission Standard

25

Diesel Oil

0#

Condensation Point No Higher Than 0, National Emission Standard

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces

Lump Anthracite With Volatile Matter between 0 to 3.5%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

1/3 Coking Coal

VolatileMatter of DryAsh-FreeBasis: 28-37%

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Complex Portland Cement

P.C 32.5 in Bags

CompressiveStrength: 32.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.C 42.5 in Bulk

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

Japonica Rice)

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton

(Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Artificial Board

1220*2440*15mm

15mm Thick, Volume Expansibility≤10%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 03:06:06 UTC
