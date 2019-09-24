|
National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, September 11-20, 2019
In mid-September 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 29 kinds of products increased, 15 kinds decreased, and 6 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early September 2019.
Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation
(September 11-20, 2019)
Products
Units
Current Price (yuan)
Price Change over
Previous Period
(yuan)
±Rate(%)
I. Ferrous Metal
|
Rebar
ton
3808.4
48.5
1.3
Wire
ton
4027.2
34.2
0.9
Ordinary Medium Plate
ton
3850.2
5.7
0.1
Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet
ton
3826.2
0.1
0.0
Seamless Steel Pipe
ton
4744.2
0.2
0.0
Angle Steel
ton
4079.6
2.9
0.1
II. Nonferrous Metals
|
Electrolytic Copper (1#)
ton
47481.6
477.4
1.0
Aluminium Ignot (A00)
ton
14384.4
-19.7
-0.1
Lead Ingot(1#)
ton
17051.4
-203.6
-1.2
Lead Ingot (0#)
ton
19237.0
232.8
1.2
III. Chemical Product
|
Sulfuric Acid (98%)
ton
158.6
-1.4
-0.9
Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)
ton
809.0
99.2
14.0
Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)
ton
2060.7
105.3
5.4
Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)
ton
5884.3
289.3
5.2
Styrene (First Grade)
ton
9037.1
-39.8
-0.4
Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042)
ton
7720.4
354.7
4.8
Polypropylene (T30S)
ton
9054.1
204.6
2.3
Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)
ton
6713.3
62.8
0.9
Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)
ton
11643.6
317.9
2.8
Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)
ton
7960.7
121.4
1.5
IV. Petroleum and Gas
|
Liquefied Natural Gas
ton
3206.3
-83.5
-2.5
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
ton
3810.5
271.5
7.7
Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard)
ton
7759.1
484.7
6.7
Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard)
ton
7459.8
493.9
7.1
Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard)
ton
6968.7
229.0
3.4
Paraffin (58 # and A Half)
ton
6234.1
4.1
0.1
V. Coal
|
Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces)
ton
1049.2
-10.4
-1.0
Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)
ton
455.0
0.0
0.0
Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)
ton
510.0
0.0
0.0
Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)
ton
575.0
0.0
0.0
Datong Mixed Coal
ton
605.0
0.0
0.0
Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)
ton
1250.0
-28.6
-2.2
Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)
ton
1735.8
-5.7
-0.3
VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials
|
Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags)
ton
400.0
3.1
0.8
Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk)
ton
434.1
6.5
1.5
Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)
ton
1641.7
3.8
0.2
VII. Agricultural Products
|
Rice (Japonica Rice)
ton
3868.7
17.7
0.5
Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)
ton
2295.4
5.1
0.2
Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)
ton
1914.6
-7.1
-0.4
Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)
ton
12830.4
150.8
1.2
Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)
kg
29.4
1.0
3.5
Soybean
ton
4147.1
-42.9
-1.0
Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)
ton
2968.1
-78.1
-2.6
Peanut (Oil Peanut)
ton
7491.4
-114.3
-1.5
VIII. Agricultural Means of Production
|
Urea (Small Granule)
ton
1880.7
17.6
0.9
Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)
ton
2544.3
-5.7
-0.2
Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)
ton
24969.6
219.6
0.9
IX. Forest Product
|
Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm)
piece
49.7
-0.1
-0.2
Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)
ton
4209.7
-2.5
-0.1
Corrugated Paper (High Strength)
ton
3270.3
13.7
0.4
Note:
Previous period was September 1-10, 2019.
Annotations:
1. Explanatory Notes
The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.
2. Monitoring Content
The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.
3. Monitoring Coverage
The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.
4. Monitoring Methods
Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.
5. Release Date
The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.
6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall
The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.
Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation
Monitoring Products
Specifications
Explanation
I. Ferrous Metal
|
1
Rebar
Φ16-25mm,HRB400
YieldStrength≥400mpa
2
Wire
Φ6.5mm,HPB300
YieldStrength≥300mpa
3
Ordinary Medium Plate
20mm,Q235
YieldStrength≥225mpa
4
Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet
3mm,Q235
YieldStrength≥235mpa
5
Seamless Steel Pipe
219*6,20#
20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa
6
Angle Steel
5#
YieldStrength≥235mpa
II. Nonferrous Metals
|
7
Electrolytic Copper
1#
Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%
8
Aluminium Ignot
A00
Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%
9
Lead Ingot
1#
Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%
10
Lead Ingot
0#
Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%
III. Chemical Product
|
11
Sulfuric Acid
98%
Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%
12
Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)
32%
Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane
13
Methyl Alcohol
Superior Quality
Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%
14
Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)
Industrial Grade
Benzene Purity≥99.8%
15
Styrene
First Grade
Purity≥99.5%
16
Polyethylene (LLDPE)
7042
MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min
17
Polypropylene
T30S
MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min
18
Polyvinyl Chloride
SG5
K-Value: 66-68
19
Butadiene Rubber
BR9000
Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%
20
Polyester Filament
FDY150D/96F
150 Denier, AA Class
IV. Petroleum and Gas
|
21
Liquefied Natural Gas
LNG
MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3
22
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
LPG
SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa
23
Gasoline
97#
97 Octane, National Emission Standard Ⅳ
24
Gasoline
93#
93 Octane, National Emission Standard Ⅳ
25
Diesel Oil
0#
Condensation Point No Higher Than 0℃, National Emission Standard Ⅲ
26
Paraffin
58 # and A Half
MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58℃
V. Coal
|
27
Anthracite
No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces
Lump Anthracite With Volatile Matter between 0 to 3.5%
28
Ordinary Mixed Coal
4500 kilocalorie
Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie
29
Shanxi Mixed Coal
5000 kilocalorie
Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie
30
Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal
5500 kilocalorie
Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie
31
Datong Mixed Coal
5800 kilocalorie
Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie
32
Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)
1/3 Coking Coal
VolatileMatter of DryAsh-FreeBasis: 28-37%
33
Coke
Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke
12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%
VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials
|
34
Complex Portland Cement
P.C 32.5 in Bags
CompressiveStrength: 32.5mpa
35
Ordinary Portland Cement
P.C 42.5 in Bulk
CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa
36
Float Flat Glass
4.8-5mm
White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick
VII. Agricultural Products
|
37
Rice
Japonica Rice)
Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%
38
Wheat
Third-Class of National Standard)
Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%
39
Corn
Second-Class of Yellow Corn
Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%
40
Cotton
(Ginned Cotton)
Third-Class of White Cotton
FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White
41
Live Pig
External Triple Crossbreed
Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig
42
Soybean
Soya
Impurity≤1.0%，Moisture≤13.0%
43
Soybean Meal
Crude Protein Content≥43%
CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%
44
Peanut
Oil Peanut
Impurity≤1.0%，Moisture≤9.0%
VIII. Agricultural Means of Production
|
45
Urea
Small Granule
TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%
46
Compound Fertilizer
Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate
NPK Contents: 45%
47
Pesticide (Glyphosate)
95% Technical Material
Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%
IX. Forest Product
|
48
Artificial Board
1220*2440*15mm
15mm Thick, Volume Expansibility≤10%
49
Pulp
Bleached Chemical Pulp
Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G
50
Corrugated Paper
High Strength
80-160g/M2
