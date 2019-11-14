National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, November 01-10, 2019

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early-November 2019, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 17 kinds of products increased, 30 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late October 2019.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (November 1-10, 2019) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 3801.2 50.3 1.3 Wire ton 3965.8 31.0 0.8 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 3772.8 -21.0 -0.6 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 3724.1 7.5 0.2 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 4602.0 -17.2 -0.4 Angle Steel ton 4018.6 -7.1 -0.2 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 47173.1 -97.0 -0.2 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14082.0 133.1 1.0 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 16371.7 -361.4 -2.2 Zink Ingot (0#) ton 18957.2 -68.6 -0.4 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 155.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 765.5 -82.4 -9.7 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 2033.0 -49.7 -2.4 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5290.0 -338.8 -6.0 Styrene (First Grade) ton 7532.2 -211.8 -2.7 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7498.4 -80.4 -1.1 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8753.9 -96.8 -1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6613.9 15.8 0.2 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 10725.0 -428.8 -3.8 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7095.8 -188.6 -2.6 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 4145.4 392.8 10.5 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3859.8 30.5 0.8 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6957.6 -115.4 -1.6 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6663.8 -119.5 -1.8 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6661.7 -13.4 -0.2 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6222.9 -14.2 -0.2 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1053.3 8.3 0.8 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 447.5 -6.9 -1.5 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 502.5 -3.8 -0.8 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 572.5 -2.5 -0.4 Datong Mixed Coal ton 595.0 -9.4 -1.6 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1250.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1648.0 -37.8 -2.2 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 497.5 5.9 1.2 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 457.7 8.8 2.0 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1734.3 20.4 1.2 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 3952.2 -42.6 -1.1 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2395.2 21.6 0.9 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1838.0 12.2 0.7 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 13039.6 211.2 1.6 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 40.0 -1.4 -3.4 Soybean ton 3730.6 3.9 0.1 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3125.8 -68.0 -2.1 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8552.2 442.2 5.5 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1741.1 -33.4 -1.9 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2445.8 -69.2 -2.8 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 24500.0 -500.0 -2.0 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.5 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4070.3 -26.3 -0.6 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3345.7 16.5 0.5 Note: 1. Previous period was October 21-31, 2019.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.