National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, February 11-20, 2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-February 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 21 kinds of products increased, 21 kinds decreased, and 8 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early February 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (February 11-20, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3619.5 27.2 0.8 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3740.2 5.9 0.2 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3708.0 -10.9 -0.3 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3667.7 -9.8 -0.3 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4588.7 20.0 0.4 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3906.8 7.3 0.2 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 45743.2 363.5 0.8 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 13631.9 87.6 0.6 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14240.9 0.1 0.0 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 17122.6 -480.4 -2.7 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 136.3 -3.7 -2.6 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 621.0 8.5 1.4 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1879.5 -126.1 -6.3 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 5473.3 -140.4 -2.5 Styrene (First Grade) ton 6668.4 -82.3 -1.2 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6858.7 -228.4 -3.2 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7148.7 -347.9 -4.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6347.7 -30.6 -0.5 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 10086.3 -581.2 -5.4 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 7387.5 -112.5 -1.5 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3394.7 -62.1 -1.8 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3766.4 181.8 5.1 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6598.0 -253.1 -3.7 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6288.9 -248.9 -3.8 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 6142.2 -150.6 -2.4 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5830.0 0.0 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 1050.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 458.8 10.5 2.3 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 505.6 5.6 1.1 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 559.4 4.4 0.8 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 594.4 6.1 1.0 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1420.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1797.8 0.0 0.0 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 525.0 -0.7 -0.1 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 470.6 -3.8 -0.8 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1740.6 -9.5 -0.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 3917.4 53.2 1.4 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2419.4 15.4 0.6 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1864.4 10.4 0.6 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 13473.8 -31.9 -0.2 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 39.5 1.0 2.6 Soybean ton 3966.9 1.9 0.0 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2922.5 75.0 2.6 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8808.3 0.0 0.0 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1767.9 2.9 0.2 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2405.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 20900.0 600.0 3.0 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 11328.0 231.1 2.1 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4011.6 -16.1 -0.4 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3567.0 21.5 0.6 Note: Previous period of data collection was February 1-10, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.