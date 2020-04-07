National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, March 21-31, 2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late March 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 7 kinds of products increased, 39 kinds decreased, and 4 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-March 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (March 21-31, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3577.0 -7.7 -0.2 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3701.7 -0.2 0.0 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3697.8 7.2 0.2 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3557.5 -47.5 -1.3 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4451.4 -83.7 -1.8 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3807.8 -57.8 -1.5 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 38474.1 -3137.0 -7.5 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 11398.1 -1043.7 -8.4 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 13768.2 -200.6 -1.4 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 14979.0 -493.0 -3.2 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 120.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 565.5 -13.9 -2.4 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1575.6 -137.2 -8.0 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 3062.0 -1180.8 -27.8 Styrene (First Grade) ton 4577.3 -1075.3 -19.0 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6445.9 -413.4 -6.0 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7327.0 -366.2 -4.8 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 5525.5 -569.7 -9.3 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 8219.3 -1016.3 -11.0 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5639.3 -973.2 -14.7 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3238.6 14.3 0.4 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 2855.6 -395.3 -12.2 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5543.5 -383.4 -6.5 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5258.0 -374.8 -6.7 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5408.7 -210.4 -3.7 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5709.3 -170.7 -2.9 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 1010.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 441.4 -6.7 -1.5 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 491.4 -6.7 -1.3 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 551.4 -3.6 -0.6 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 581.4 -6.7 -1.1 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1408.6 -36.4 -2.5 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1598.3 -21.8 -1.3 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 499.1 -3.8 -0.8 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 432.7 -10.7 -2.4 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1612.5 -75.3 -4.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 3911.0 -4.5 -0.1 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2416.0 -5.5 -0.2 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1877.1 14.3 0.8 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 11294.5 -1092.5 -8.8 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 35.2 -1.5 -4.1 Soybean ton 4377.4 151.4 3.6 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3210.7 284.7 9.7 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 9269.0 85.7 0.9 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1820.0 -65.7 -3.5 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2425.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 21507.1 -317.9 -1.5 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 9480.8 -634.4 -6.3 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4060.8 17.4 0.4 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3406.7 -448.4 -11.6 Note: Previous period of data collection was March 11-20, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.