National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，April 1-10,2020

In early April 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 15 kinds of products increased, 33 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late March 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (April 1-10, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3531.2 -45.8 -1.3 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3657.6 -44.1 -1.2 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3684.1 -13.7 -0.4 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3456.4 -101.1 -2.8 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4383.1 -68.3 -1.5 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3741.0 -66.8 -1.8 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 40312.1 1838.0 4.8 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 11570.9 172.8 1.5 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14018.2 250.0 1.8 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 15632.7 653.7 4.4 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 120.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 537.5 -28.0 -5.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1607.3 31.7 2.0 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 2903.4 -158.6 -5.2 Styrene (First Grade) ton 4877.1 299.8 6.5 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6365.2 -80.7 -1.3 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7545.4 218.4 3.0 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 5371.9 -153.6 -2.8 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 7509.3 -710.0 -8.6 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5485.7 -153.6 -2.7 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3198.6 -40.0 -1.2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 2824.7 -30.9 -1.1 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5446.6 -96.9 -1.7 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5158.5 -99.5 -1.9 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5328.3 -80.4 -1.5 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5660.0 -49.3 -0.9 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 1000.0 -10.0 -1.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 430.7 -10.7 -2.4 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 478.6 -12.8 -2.6 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 540.7 -10.7 -1.9 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 570.7 -10.7 -1.8 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1388.6 -20.0 -1.4 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1562.9 -35.4 -2.2 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 494.7 -4.4 -0.9 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 429.6 -3.1 -0.7 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1532.5 -80.0 -5.0 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 3958.9 47.9 1.2 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2428.3 12.3 0.5 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1924.7 47.6 2.5 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 11347.4 52.9 0.5 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 34.4 -0.8 -2.3 Soybean ton 4748.3 370.9 8.5 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3201.2 -9.5 -0.3 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 9573.8 304.8 3.3 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1786.4 -33.6 -1.8 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2425.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 21128.6 -378.5 -1.8 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 9597.9 117.1 1.2 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4106.6 45.8 1.1 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3265.6 -141.1 -4.1 Note: Previous period of data collection was March 21-31, 2020.

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.