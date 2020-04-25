Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，April 11-20,2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-April 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 29 kinds of products increased, 18 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early April 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(April 11-20, 2020)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan) [1]

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2]

ton

3572.8

41.6

1.2

Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300)

ton

3686.4

28.8

0.8

Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235)

ton

3682.5

-1.6

0.0

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235)

ton

3483.3

26.9

0.8

Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#)

ton

4367.5

-15.6

-0.4

Angle Steel (5#)

ton

3717.3

-23.7

-0.6

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

42115.3

1803.2

4.5

Aluminum Ingot (A00)

ton

12039.2

468.3

4.0

Lead Ingot (1#)

ton

14061.7

43.5

0.3

Zinc Ingot (0#)

ton

16052.7

420.0

2.7

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

111.7

-8.3

-6.9

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

522.8

-14.7

-2.7

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

1665.2

57.9

3.6

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

3548.7

645.3

22.2

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

5268.7

391.6

8.0

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

6935.4

570.2

9.0

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

8956.2

1410.8

18.7

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

5489.4

117.5

2.2

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

7757.5

248.2

3.3

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

5558.3

72.6

1.3

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

3160.4

-38.2

-1.2

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

3235.6

410.9

14.5

Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5500.3

53.7

1.0

Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5214.5

56.0

1.1

Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5428.7

100.4

1.9

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

5660.0

0.0

0.0

V. Coal

Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2]

ton

940.0

-60.0

-6.0

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

421.7

-9.0

-2.1

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

466.7

-11.9

-2.5

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

531.7

-9.0

-1.7

Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie)

ton

561.7

-9.0

-1.6

Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2]

ton

1360.0

-28.6

-2.1

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

1548.3

-14.6

-0.9

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags)

ton

484.6

-10.1

-2.0

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

424.6

-5.0

-1.2

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

1419.9

-112.6

-7.3

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice)

ton

4035.3

76.4

1.9

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2461.3

33.0

1.4

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

1949.1

24.4

1.3

Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

11569.9

222.5

2.0

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

34.1

-0.3

-0.9

Soybean

ton

4821.7

73.4

1.5

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

3123.6

-77.6

-2.4

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

9716.7

142.9

1.5

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

1802.4

16.0

0.9

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

2425.0

0.0

0.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

20625.0

-503.6

-2.4

IX. Forest Product

Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3]

piece

9818.2

220.3

2.3

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

4120.3

13.7

0.3

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

3281.8

16.2

0.5

Note: Previous period of data collection was April 1-10, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400E

YieldStrength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

YieldStrength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

YieldStrength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminum Ingot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Zinc Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

95#

National Emission Standard VI

24

Gasoline

92#

National Emission Standard VI

25

Diesel Oil

0#

National Emission Standard VI

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

Washed, Medium Pieces

Volatile Matter8%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalories

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal

Main Coking Coal

Sulphur Content

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bags

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bulk

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

First-Class Japonica Rice

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton (Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Natural Rubber

Standard Rubber SCRWF

Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 26 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2020 01:42:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's Hainan sees growth in foreign trade
PU
10:13pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Plastic plans fail as pandemic deliveries prevail
PU
09:43pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，April 11-20,2020
PU
09:18pAMERICAN COLLEGE OF CARDIOLOGY FOUNDATION : Editor's Corner | Virtual ACC.20/WCC – And a Real Wrap-Up
PU
07:04pUK retail readies for coronavirus lockdown easing with new guidance
RE
05:57pDeutsche Bank refuses to give U.S. senators information on recent Trump dealings
RE
05:27pWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Spotlight falls on 'dividend aristocrats' after market tumult
RE
04:45pPlans to restart Canadian economy do not hinge on coronavirus 'immunity' levels
RE
04:17pSPECIAL REPORT : Countries, companies risk billions in race for coronavirus vaccine
RE
01:21pChina eases restrictions on exports of some coronavirus equipment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES RECEIVE EXTRA $9.5 BILLION IN PAYROLL SUPPORT: U.S. Treasury
2EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : to pursue "remedies" after Boeing cancels tie-up
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : is calling some workers back to California factory - Bloomberg News
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group