National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，April 11-20,2020

In mid-April 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 29 kinds of products increased, 18 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early April 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (April 11-20, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3572.8 41.6 1.2 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3686.4 28.8 0.8 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3682.5 -1.6 0.0 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3483.3 26.9 0.8 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4367.5 -15.6 -0.4 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3717.3 -23.7 -0.6 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 42115.3 1803.2 4.5 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 12039.2 468.3 4.0 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14061.7 43.5 0.3 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 16052.7 420.0 2.7 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 111.7 -8.3 -6.9 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 522.8 -14.7 -2.7 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1665.2 57.9 3.6 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 3548.7 645.3 22.2 Styrene (First Grade) ton 5268.7 391.6 8.0 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6935.4 570.2 9.0 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8956.2 1410.8 18.7 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 5489.4 117.5 2.2 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 7757.5 248.2 3.3 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5558.3 72.6 1.3 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3160.4 -38.2 -1.2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3235.6 410.9 14.5 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5500.3 53.7 1.0 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5214.5 56.0 1.1 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5428.7 100.4 1.9 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5660.0 0.0 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 940.0 -60.0 -6.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 421.7 -9.0 -2.1 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 466.7 -11.9 -2.5 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 531.7 -9.0 -1.7 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 561.7 -9.0 -1.6 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1360.0 -28.6 -2.1 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1548.3 -14.6 -0.9 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 484.6 -10.1 -2.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 424.6 -5.0 -1.2 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1419.9 -112.6 -7.3 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 4035.3 76.4 1.9 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2461.3 33.0 1.4 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1949.1 24.4 1.3 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 11569.9 222.5 2.0 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 34.1 -0.3 -0.9 Soybean ton 4821.7 73.4 1.5 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3123.6 -77.6 -2.4 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 9716.7 142.9 1.5 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1802.4 16.0 0.9 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2425.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 20625.0 -503.6 -2.4 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 9818.2 220.3 2.3 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4120.3 13.7 0.3 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3281.8 16.2 0.5 Note: Previous period of data collection was April 1-10, 2020.

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.