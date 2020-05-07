National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，April 21-30,2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late April 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 10 kinds of products increased, 36 kinds decreased, and 4 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-April 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (April 21-30, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3550.7 -22.1 -0.6 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3666.8 -19.6 -0.5 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3676.5 -6.0 -0.2 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3482.2 -1.1 0.0 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4350.1 -17.4 -0.4 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3715.9 -1.4 0.0 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 42335.0 219.7 0.5 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 12563.1 523.9 4.4 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14063.8 2.1 0.0 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 16198.3 145.6 0.9 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 110.0 -1.7 -1.5 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 512.6 -10.2 -2.0 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1560.4 -104.8 -6.3 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 3081.4 -467.3 -13.2 Styrene (First Grade) ton 5034.4 -234.3 -4.4 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6425.0 -510.4 -7.4 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7897.8 -1058.4 -11.8 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 5394.2 -95.2 -1.7 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 7763.1 5.6 0.1 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5387.5 -170.8 -3.1 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 3057.7 -102.7 -3.2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 2866.1 -369.5 -11.4 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5377.2 -123.1 -2.2 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5096.5 -118.0 -2.3 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5320.9 -107.8 -2.0 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5297.5 -362.5 -6.4 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 940.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 420.0 -1.7 -0.4 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 463.8 -2.9 -0.6 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 530.0 -1.7 -0.3 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 560.0 -1.7 -0.3 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1350.0 -10.0 -0.7 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1549.4 1.1 0.1 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 482.1 -2.5 -0.5 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 424.3 -0.3 -0.1 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1340.0 -79.9 -5.6 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 4077.5 42.2 1.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2458.4 -2.9 -0.1 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2019.7 70.6 3.6 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 11578.7 8.8 0.1 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 32.9 -1.2 -3.5 Soybean ton 4850.8 29.1 0.6 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 3012.5 -111.1 -3.6 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 9630.2 -86.5 -0.9 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1770.6 -31.8 -1.8 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2422.5 -2.5 -0.1 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 20762.5 137.5 0.7 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 9689.7 -128.5 -1.3 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4104.8 -15.5 -0.4 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3217.1 -64.7 -2.0 Note: Previous period of data collection was April 11-20, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.