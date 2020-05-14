National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early May 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 25 kinds of products increased, 23 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late April 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (May 1-10, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2] ton 3587.5 36.8 1.0 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3699.3 32.5 0.9 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3698.1 21.6 0.6 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3550.8 68.6 2.0 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4295.8 -54.3 -1.2 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3732.5 16.6 0.4 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 43191.7 856.7 2.0 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 12970.7 407.6 3.2 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14127.5 63.7 0.5 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 16881.3 683.0 4.2 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 116.7 6.7 6.1 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 508.9 -3.7 -0.7 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1623.5 63.1 4.0 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 3420.3 338.9 11.0 Styrene (First Grade) ton 5410.4 376.0 7.5 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6698.6 273.6 4.3 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8159.8 262.0 3.3 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 5674.4 280.2 5.2 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 7665.0 -98.1 -1.3 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5950.0 562.5 10.4 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 2993.1 -64.6 -2.1 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3041.7 175.6 6.1 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5282.3 -94.9 -1.8 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5025.1 -71.4 -1.4 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5297.7 -23.2 -0.4 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 4906.7 -390.8 -7.4 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2] ton 940.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 416.7 -3.3 -0.8 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 456.7 -7.1 -1.5 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 526.7 -3.3 -0.6 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 553.3 -6.7 -1.2 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2] ton 1350.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1585.7 36.3 2.3 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 478.5 -3.6 -0.7 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 428.1 3.8 0.9 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1338.9 -1.1 -0.1 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 4114.3 36.8 0.9 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2453.0 -5.4 -0.2 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2073.5 53.8 2.7 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 11592.7 14.0 0.1 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 31.2 -1.7 -5.2 Soybean ton 4828.3 -22.5 -0.5 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2862.2 -150.3 -5.0 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 9550.0 -80.2 -0.8 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1731.9 -38.7 -2.2 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2420.0 -2.5 -0.1 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 20900.0 137.5 0.7 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3] piece 10011.3 321.6 3.3 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4087.3 -17.5 -0.4 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3195.4 -21.7 -0.7 Note: Previous period of data collection was April 21-30, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.