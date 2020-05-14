Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020

05/14/2020 | 10:15pm EDT

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In early May 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 25 kinds of products increased, 23 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late April 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation

(May 1-10, 2020)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan) [1]

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2]

ton

3587.5

36.8

1.0

Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300)

ton

3699.3

32.5

0.9

Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235)

ton

3698.1

21.6

0.6

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235)

ton

3550.8

68.6

2.0

Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#)

ton

4295.8

-54.3

-1.2

Angle Steel (5#)

ton

3732.5

16.6

0.4

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

43191.7

856.7

2.0

Aluminum Ingot (A00)

ton

12970.7

407.6

3.2

Lead Ingot (1#)

ton

14127.5

63.7

0.5

Zinc Ingot (0#)

ton

16881.3

683.0

4.2

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

116.7

6.7

6.1

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

508.9

-3.7

-0.7

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

1623.5

63.1

4.0

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

3420.3

338.9

11.0

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

5410.4

376.0

7.5

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

6698.6

273.6

4.3

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

8159.8

262.0

3.3

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

5674.4

280.2

5.2

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

7665.0

-98.1

-1.3

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

5950.0

562.5

10.4

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

2993.1

-64.6

-2.1

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

3041.7

175.6

6.1

Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5282.3

-94.9

-1.8

Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5025.1

-71.4

-1.4

Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard)

ton

5297.7

-23.2

-0.4

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

4906.7

-390.8

-7.4

V. Coal

Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2]

ton

940.0

0.0

0.0

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

416.7

-3.3

-0.8

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

456.7

-7.1

-1.5

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

526.7

-3.3

-0.6

Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie)

ton

553.3

-6.7

-1.2

Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2]

ton

1350.0

0.0

0.0

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

1585.7

36.3

2.3

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags)

ton

478.5

-3.6

-0.7

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

428.1

3.8

0.9

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

1338.9

-1.1

-0.1

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice)

ton

4114.3

36.8

0.9

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2453.0

-5.4

-0.2

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

2073.5

53.8

2.7

Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

11592.7

14.0

0.1

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

31.2

-1.7

-5.2

Soybean

ton

4828.3

-22.5

-0.5

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

2862.2

-150.3

-5.0

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

9550.0

-80.2

-0.8

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

1731.9

-38.7

-2.2

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

2420.0

-2.5

-0.1

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

20900.0

137.5

0.7

IX. Forest Product

Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3]

piece

10011.3

321.6

3.3

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

4087.3

-17.5

-0.4

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

3195.4

-21.7

-0.7

Note: Previous period of data collection was April 21-30, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400E

YieldStrength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

YieldStrength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

YieldStrength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminum Ingot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Zinc Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

95#

National Emission Standard VI

24

Gasoline

92#

National Emission Standard VI

25

Diesel Oil

0#

National Emission Standard VI

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

Washed, Medium Pieces

Volatile Matter8%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalories

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalories

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal

Main Coking Coal

Sulphur Content

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bags

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.O 42.5 in Bulk

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

First-Class Japonica Rice

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton (Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Natural Rubber

Standard Rubber SCRWF

Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M2

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 02:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
