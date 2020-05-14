|
National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020
In early May 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 25 kinds of products increased, 23 kinds decreased, and 2 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in late April 2020.
Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation
(May 1-10, 2020)
Products
Units
Current Price (yuan)
Price Change over
Previous Period
(yuan) [1]
±Rate(%)
I. Ferrous Metal
|
Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) [2]
ton
3587.5
36.8
1.0
Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300)
ton
3699.3
32.5
0.9
Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235)
ton
3698.1
21.6
0.6
Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235)
ton
3550.8
68.6
2.0
Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#)
ton
4295.8
-54.3
-1.2
Angle Steel (5#)
ton
3732.5
16.6
0.4
II. Nonferrous Metals
|
Electrolytic Copper (1#)
ton
43191.7
856.7
2.0
Aluminum Ingot (A00)
ton
12970.7
407.6
3.2
Lead Ingot (1#)
ton
14127.5
63.7
0.5
Zinc Ingot (0#)
ton
16881.3
683.0
4.2
III. Chemical Product
|
Sulfuric Acid (98%)
ton
116.7
6.7
6.1
Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)
ton
508.9
-3.7
-0.7
Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)
ton
1623.5
63.1
4.0
Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)
ton
3420.3
338.9
11.0
Styrene (First Grade)
ton
5410.4
376.0
7.5
Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042)
ton
6698.6
273.6
4.3
Polypropylene (T30S)
ton
8159.8
262.0
3.3
Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)
ton
5674.4
280.2
5.2
Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)
ton
7665.0
-98.1
-1.3
Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)
ton
5950.0
562.5
10.4
IV. Petroleum and Gas
|
Liquefied Natural Gas
ton
2993.1
-64.6
-2.1
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
ton
3041.7
175.6
6.1
Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard)
ton
5282.3
-94.9
-1.8
Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard)
ton
5025.1
-71.4
-1.4
Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard)
ton
5297.7
-23.2
-0.4
Paraffin (58 # and A Half)
ton
4906.7
-390.8
-7.4
V. Coal
|
Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) [2]
ton
940.0
0.0
0.0
Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)
ton
416.7
-3.3
-0.8
Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)
ton
456.7
-7.1
-1.5
Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)
ton
526.7
-3.3
-0.6
Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie)
ton
553.3
-6.7
-1.2
Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) [2]
ton
1350.0
0.0
0.0
Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)
ton
1585.7
36.3
2.3
VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials
|
Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags)
ton
478.5
-3.6
-0.7
Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk)
ton
428.1
3.8
0.9
Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)
ton
1338.9
-1.1
-0.1
VII. Agricultural Products
|
Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice)
ton
4114.3
36.8
0.9
Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)
ton
2453.0
-5.4
-0.2
Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)
ton
2073.5
53.8
2.7
Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)
ton
11592.7
14.0
0.1
Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)
kg
31.2
-1.7
-5.2
Soybean
ton
4828.3
-22.5
-0.5
Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)
ton
2862.2
-150.3
-5.0
Peanut (Oil Peanut)
ton
9550.0
-80.2
-0.8
VIII. Agricultural Means of Production
|
Urea (Small Granule)
ton
1731.9
-38.7
-2.2
Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)
ton
2420.0
-2.5
-0.1
Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)
ton
20900.0
137.5
0.7
IX. Forest Product
|
Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) [3]
piece
10011.3
321.6
3.3
Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)
ton
4087.3
-17.5
-0.4
Corrugated Paper (High Strength)
ton
3195.4
-21.7
-0.7
Note: Previous period of data collection was April 21-30, 2020.
Annotations:
1. Explanatory Notes
The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.
2. Monitoring Content
The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.
3. Monitoring Coverage
The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.
4. Monitoring Methods
Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.
5. Release Date
The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.
6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall
The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.
Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation
Monitoring Products
Specifications
Explanation
I. Ferrous Metal
1
Rebar
Φ16-25mm,HRB400E
YieldStrength≥400mpa
2
Wire
Φ6.5mm,HPB300
YieldStrength≥300mpa
3
Ordinary Medium Plate
20mm,Q235
YieldStrength≥225mpa
4
Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet
3mm,Q235
YieldStrength≥235mpa
5
Seamless Steel Pipe
219*6,20#
20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa
6
Angle Steel
5#
YieldStrength≥235mpa
II. Nonferrous Metals
7
Electrolytic Copper
1#
Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%
8
Aluminum Ingot
A00
Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%
9
Lead Ingot
1#
Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%
10
Zinc Ingot
0#
Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%
III. Chemical Product
11
Sulfuric Acid
98%
Mass Fraction of H2SO4≥98%
12
Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)
32%
Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane
13
Methyl Alcohol
Superior Quality
Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%
14
Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)
Industrial Grade
Benzene Purity≥99.8%
15
Styrene
First Grade
Purity≥99.5%
16
Polyethylene (LLDPE)
7042
MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min
17
Polypropylene
T30S
MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min
18
Polyvinyl Chloride
SG5
K-Value: 66-68
19
Butadiene Rubber
BR9000
Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%
20
Polyester Filament
FDY150D/96F
150 Denier, AA Class
IV. Petroleum and Gas
21
Liquefied Natural Gas
LNG
MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M3
22
Liquefied Petroleum Gas
LPG
SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa
23
Gasoline
95#
National Emission Standard VI
24
Gasoline
92#
National Emission Standard VI
25
Diesel Oil
0#
National Emission Standard VI
26
Paraffin
58 # and A Half
MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58℃
V. Coal
27
Anthracite
Washed, Medium Pieces
Volatile Matter≤8%
28
Ordinary Mixed Coal
4500 kilocalories
Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 4500 Kilocalorie
29
Shanxi Mixed Coal
5000 kilocalories
Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie
30
Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal
5500 kilocalories
Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5500 Kilocalorie
31
Datong Mixed Coal
5800 kilocalories
Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie
32
Coking Coal
Main Coking Coal
Sulphur Content
33
Coke
Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke
12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%
VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials
34
Ordinary Portland Cement
P.O 42.5 in Bags
CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa
35
Ordinary Portland Cement
P.O 42.5 in Bulk
CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa
36
Float Flat Glass
4.8-5mm
White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick
VII. Agricultural Products
37
Rice
First-Class Japonica Rice
Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%
38
Wheat
Third-Class of National Standard)
Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%
39
Corn
Second-Class of Yellow Corn
Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%
40
Cotton (Ginned Cotton)
Third-Class of White Cotton
FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White
41
Live Pig
External Triple Crossbreed
Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig
42
Soybean
Soya
Impurity≤1.0%，Moisture≤13.0%
43
Soybean Meal
Crude Protein Content≥43%
CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%
44
Peanut
Oil Peanut
Impurity≤1.0%，Moisture≤9.0%
VIII. Agricultural Means of Production
45
Urea
Small Granule
TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%
46
Compound Fertilizer
Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate
NPK Contents: 45%
47
Pesticide (Glyphosate)
95% Technical Material
Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%
IX. Forest Product
48
Natural Rubber
Standard Rubber SCRWF
Impurity Content≤0.05%, Ash Content≤0.5%
49
Pulp
Bleached Chemical Pulp
Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G
50
Corrugated Paper
High Strength
80-160g/M2
