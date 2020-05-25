National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 11-20,2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

In mid May 2020, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 22 kinds of products increased, 24 kinds decreased, and 4 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early May 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (May 11-20, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) ton 3648.7 61.2 1.7 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3753.1 53.8 1.5 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3753.1 55.0 1.5 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3655.0 104.2 2.9 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4272.7 -23.1 -0.5 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3778.0 45.5 1.2 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 43613.4 421.7 1.0 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 13101.8 131.1 1.0 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 14045.3 -82.2 -0.6 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 16865.6 -15.7 -0.1 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 123.1 6.4 5.5 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 514.8 5.9 1.2 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1577.7 -45.8 -2.8 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 3439.3 19.0 0.6 Styrene (First Grade) ton 5384.5 -25.9 -0.5 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 6599.1 -99.5 -1.5 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 7999.2 -160.6 -2.0 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 5792.5 118.1 2.1 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 7764.4 99.4 1.3 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5918.8 -31.2 -0.5 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 2813.8 -179.3 -6.0 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 2784.8 -256.9 -8.4 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5268.6 -13.7 -0.3 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5011.8 -13.3 -0.3 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5276.5 -21.2 -0.4 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 4906.7 0.0 0.0 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 940.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 415.6 -1.1 -0.3 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 460.0 3.3 0.7 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 525.6 -1.1 -0.2 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 550.0 -3.3 -0.6 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) ton 1308.8 -41.2 -3.1 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1612.7 27.0 1.7 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 482.5 4.0 0.8 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 432.6 4.5 1.1 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1384.9 46.0 3.4 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 4144.5 30.2 0.7 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2452.0 -1.0 0.0 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2067.0 -6.5 -0.3 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 11763.4 170.7 1.5 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 28.1 -3.1 -9.9 Soybean ton 4812.1 -16.2 -0.3 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2746.2 -116.0 -4.1 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 9376.0 -174.0 -1.8 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1700.9 -31.0 -1.8 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2420.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 21050.0 150.0 0.7 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) piece 10067.1 55.8 0.6 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 4029.8 -57.5 -1.4 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3206.8 11.4 0.4 Note: Previous period of data collection was May 1-10, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.