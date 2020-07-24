National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, July 11-20, 2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In mid-July 2020, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 34 kinds of products increased, 13 kinds decreased, and 3 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in early July 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (July 11-20, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) ton 3725.6 38.4 1.0 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3821.4 31.0 0.8 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 3936.2 46.9 1.2 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 3970.0 78.8 2.0 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4340.8 19.1 0.4 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3877.6 40.8 1.1 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 52023.8 2244.9 4.5 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 14707.8 261.7 1.8 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 15237.5 342.5 2.3 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 17939.5 863.5 5.1 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 105.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 486.6 -1.2 -0.2 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1574.8 32.0 2.1 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 3207.8 37.4 1.2 Styrene (First Grade) ton 5415.6 -82.6 -1.5 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7463.5 62.6 0.8 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8363.9 -99.9 -1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6613.6 201.1 3.1 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 7949.2 -365.2 -4.4 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5379.2 -86.4 -1.6 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 2548.5 4.8 0.2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 2848.0 201.8 7.6 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5791.8 89.7 1.6 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5544.5 92.5 1.7 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5161.1 7.7 0.1 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5103.3 65.6 1.3 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 840.0 -37.5 -4.3 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 445.0 6.2 1.4 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 495.0 6.2 1.3 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 545.0 6.2 1.2 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 575.0 6.2 1.1 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) ton 1270.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1764.7 -68.6 -3.7 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 436.3 -4.2 -1.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 403.6 -3.7 -0.9 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1603.7 23.8 1.5 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 4032.0 -9.0 -0.2 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2344.8 -3.8 -0.2 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2192.9 23.5 1.1 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 12152.1 95.2 0.8 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 38.2 0.4 1.1 Soybean ton 4872.8 7.8 0.2 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2900.3 22.2 0.8 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8750.0 -16.7 -0.2 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1676.3 -7.4 -0.4 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2380.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 21533.3 508.3 2.4 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) piece 10473.1 115.2 1.1 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 3858.4 3.8 0.1 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3863.0 291.9 8.2 Note: Previous period of data collection was July 1-10, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.