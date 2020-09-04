National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation, August 21-31, 2020

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

In late August 2020, according to the monitoring of the market prices of 50 kinds of important means of production in 9 categories in the national circulation field, the prices of 28 kinds of products increased, 14 kinds decreased, and 8 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid- August 2020.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (August 21-31, 2020) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) [1] ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar (Φ16-25mm,HRB400E) ton 3759.0 -0.7 0.0 Wire (Φ6.5mm,HPB300) ton 3886.1 7.8 0.2 Ordinary Medium Plate (20mm, Q235) ton 4014.2 6.3 0.2 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet (3mm, Q235) ton 4066.7 0.8 0.0 Seamless Steel Pipe (219*6,20#) ton 4391.0 4.6 0.1 Angle Steel (5#) ton 3897.2 -9.7 -0.2 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 51631.1 689.3 1.4 Aluminum Ingot (A00) ton 14755.7 214.9 1.5 Lead Ingot (1#) ton 15874.6 -192.6 -1.2 Zinc Ingot (0#) ton 20095.1 359.0 1.8 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 105.0 0.0 0.0 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 466.7 -2.7 -0.6 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 1559.3 17.3 1.1 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 3368.9 -43.9 -1.3 Styrene (First Grade) ton 5315.6 48.2 0.9 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 7472.5 167.6 2.3 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 8193.8 42.4 0.5 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6621.7 80.4 1.2 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 8156.4 116.4 1.4 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 5650.0 -206.3 -3.5 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 2594.5 32.7 1.3 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 3123.1 -74.4 -2.3 Gasoline (95#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5958.7 1.3 0.0 Gasoline (92#, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5703.5 -3.4 -0.1 Diesel Oil (0 #, National VI Emission Standard) ton 5160.3 -17.3 -0.3 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 5368.3 54.1 1.0 V. Coal Anthracite (Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 840.0 0.0 0.0 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 442.1 -2.9 -0.7 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 493.6 -1.4 -0.3 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 547.9 2.9 0.5 Datong Mixed Coal (5800 kilocalorie) ton 575.0 3.1 0.5 Coking Coal (Main Coking Coal) ton 1270.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 1755.8 33.2 1.9 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bags) ton 433.4 2.7 0.6 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.O 42.5 in Bulk) ton 406.9 2.6 0.6 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1974.2 88.1 4.7 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (First-Class Japonica Rice) ton 4023.5 -1.3 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2421.3 -1.9 -0.1 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 2273.6 -27.4 -1.2 Cotton (Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 12495.8 81.4 0.7 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 37.5 0.1 0.3 Soybean ton 4926.7 15.0 0.3 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2921.4 9.3 0.3 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 8781.0 22.7 0.3 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 1728.6 -34.8 -2.0 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2235.0 -91.9 -3.9 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 21800.0 137.5 0.6 IX. Forest Product Natural Rubber (Standard Rubber SCRWF) piece 11483.6 378.2 3.4 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 3971.4 65.0 1.7 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 3679.1 1.7 0.0 Note: Previous period of data collection was August 11-20, 2020.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

6. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.