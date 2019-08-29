National Bureau of Statistics of China : Sales Prices of Residential Buildings in 70 Medium and Large-sized Cities in July 2019

1. Survey Coverage: The survey was conducted in the municipal districts of 70 medium and large-sized cities, excluding the countries.

2. Survey Methods: The data of sales price, floor space and amount of money directly came from the network transaction records data of local real estate management departments. The survey of sales prices of second-hand residential buildings was non-overall survey, integrating key-point investigation with typical investigation, combing the methods of real estate brokerage agency reporting, real estate management departments providing, as well as investigator obtaining prices on the spot, to collect the basic data.

3. The calculation of the price indices can be seen in the 'Survey Program of the Sales Prices of Residential Buildings', on the website of the National Bureau of Statistics of China.

4. The historical data of some cities have been revised because of the lag of network signature.

5. '-' in table denotes no deal record this month.