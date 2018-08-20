National Bureau of Statistics of China : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in July 2018

In July 2018, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 3,073.4 billion yuan, up by 8.8 percent year-on-year (nominal growth rate. The real growth rate was 6.5 percent. The follows are nominal growth rates if there's no additional explanation). Of the total, the retail sales of consumer goods of units above designated size was 1,141.9 billion yuan, increased 5.7 percent.

From January to July, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 21,075.2 billion yuan, up by 9.3 percent year-on-year. Of the total, the retail sales of consumer goods of units above designated size was 8,112.5 billion yuan, increased 7.3 percent.

In terms of different areas, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 2,638.8 billion yuan in July, up by 8.6 percent year-on-year; while that in rural areas was 434.5 billion yuan, up by 10.1 percent year-on-year. From January to July, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 18,048.0 billion yuan, up by 9.1 percent year-on-year; while that in rural areas was 3,027.2 billion yuan, up by 10.4 percent.

In terms of different consumption patterns, the catering services in July gained 334.3 billion yuan, up by 9.4 percent, year-on-year. The retail sales of goods gained 2,739.1 billion yuan, up by 8.7 percent. From January to July, the catering services gained 2,280.0 billion yuan, up by 9.8 percent, year-on-year; the retail sales of goods gained 18,795.1 billion yuan, up by 9.2 percent.

The retail sales amount of goods of units above designated size in July was 1,065.5 billion yuan, up by 5.7 percent year-on-year. From January to July, the retail sales amount of goods of units above designated size was 7,597.9 billion yuan, up by 7.3 percent year-on-year.

From January to July, the national online retail sales of goods and services was 4,786.3 billion yuan, increased 29.3 percent year-on-year. Of which, the online retail sales of physical goods was 3,646.1 billion yuan, increased 29.1 percent, accounting for 17.3 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods; of the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing and other commodities went up by 41.6, 23.9 and 29.7 percent respectively.

Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods in July Item July Jan-Jul Absolute Value (100 million yuan) Y/Y (%) Absolute Value (100 million yuan) Y/Y (%) Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods 30734 8.8 210752 9.3 Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size 11419 5.7 81125 7.3 Of Which: Online Retail Sales of Physical Goods - - 36461 29.1 Grouped by Different Areas City 26388 8.6 180480 9.1 At and Below County Level 4345 10.1 30272 10.4 Grouped by Consumption Patterns Catering Services 3343 9.4 22800 9.8 Of which: Income of Catering Services of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size 764 6.0 5146 7.0 Retail Sales of Goods 27391 8.7 187951 9.2 Of which: Income of Retail Sales of Goods of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size 10655 5.7 75979 7.3 Of which: Grain, Oil, Foodstuff 1063 9.5 7704 9.8 Beverages, 178 6.8 1153 9.2 Tobacco and Liquor 282 6.3 2215 8.6 Garments, Footwear, Hats, Knitwear 961 8.7 7602 9.2 Cosmetics 184 7.8 1456 13.3 Gold, Silver and Jewelry 194 8.2 1574 7.5 Commodities 412 11.3 2938 12.4 Household Appliances and AV Equipment 716 0.6 4965 9.0 Traditional Chinese and Western Medicines 453 9.9 3172 9.4 Cultural and Office Appliances 238 1.8 1725 5.9 Furniture 191 11.1 1240 10.3 Communication Appliances 335 9.6 2423 10.4 Petroleum and Related Products 1664 18.4 11037 12.8 Automobile 3068 -2.0 21698 2.0 Building and Decoration Materials 219 5.4 1377 7.6 Notes: 1.The growth rate in this table are all nominal growth rate. 2.For parts of data, the total is not equal to the total of sub-items due to round-off.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods: refers to the sales of physical commodity or the income of catering services sold or provided by enterprises (units) to individuals, social organizations for non-production and non-operation purposes.

Online Retail Sales: refers to the sales of goods and services got through public online trading platform (including self-built websites and third-party platform). Goods and services include physical goods and non-physical goods (such as virtual product, services).

The total retail sales of consumer goods includes online retail sales of physical goods, excludes online retail sales of non-physical goods.

2.Statistical Coverage

The corporate enterprises, industrial activity units or self-employed individuals which retail goods or provide catering services. Enterprises (units) above designated size refer to those wholesale enterprises (units) with an annual revenue from primary business of 20 million yuan and above, those retail enterprises (units) with an annual revenue from primary business of 5 million yuan and above, and those hotel and catering enterprises (units) with an annual revenue from primary business of 2 million yuan and above.

3. Survey Methods

All enterprises (units) above designated size are surveyed, while the data of enterprises (units) below designated size are collected by sampling survey.

4. Month-on-Month Figure Revision

According to the auto-revision function of the seasonal adjustment model, the growth rate of the total retail sales of consumer goods since May 2017 was revised. The revised figures and figures in 2018 are as follows: