National Bureau of Statistics of China : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods up by 7.6 percent in July 2019

0
08/16/2019 | 02:22am EDT

In July 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 3,307.3 billion yuan, up by 7.6 percent year-on-year (nominal growth rate. The real growth rate was 5.7 percent. The follows are nominal growth rates if there's no additional explanation). Of the total, the retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles reached 3,001.7 billion yuan, increased by 8.8 percent.

From January to July 2019, the total retail sales of consumer goods reached 22,828.3 billion yuan, up by 8.3 percent year-on-year. Of the total, the retail sales of consumer goods excluding automobiles was 20,613.6 billion yuan, increased 9.2 percent

In terms of different areas, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 2,835.4 billion yuan in July, up by 7.4 percent year-on-year; while that in rural areas was 471.9 billion yuan, up by 8.6 percent year-on-year. From January to July, the retail sales of consumer goods in urban areas was 19,527.7 billion yuan, up by 8.2 percent year-on-year; while that in rural areas was 3,300.5 billion yuan, up by 9.0 percent.

In terms of different consumption patterns, the catering services in July gained 365.8 billion yuan, up by 9.4 percent, year-on-year. The retail sales of goods gained 2,941.5 billion yuan, up by 7.4 percent. From January to July, the catering services gained 2,493.7 billion yuan, up by 9.4 percent year-on-year; the retail sales of goods gained 20,334.5 billion yuan, up by 8.2 percent.

From January to July 2019, the national online retail sales of goods and services was 5,597.2 billion yuan, increased 16.8 percent year-on-year. Of which, the online retail sales of physical goods was 4,423.3 billion yuan, increased 20.9 percent, accounting for 19.4 percent of the total retail sales of consumer goods; of the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing and other commodities went up by 29.9, 20.4 and 20.2 percent respectively.

Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods In July

Item

July

Jan-July

Absolute Value

(100 million yuan)

Y/Y

(%)

Absolute Value

(100 million yuan)

Y/Y

(%)

Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods

33073

7.6

228283

8.3

Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size

30017

8.8

206136

9.2

Of Which: Retail Sales of the Enterprises (units) excluding automobiles

11412

2.9

82446

4.6

Of Which: Online Retail Sales of Physical Goods

-

-

44233

20.9

Grouped by Different Areas

City

28354

7.4

195277

8.2

At and Below County Level

4719

8.6

33005

9.0

Grouped by Consumption Patterns

Catering Services

3658

9.4

24937

9.4

Of which: Income of Catering Services of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size

777

7.3

5238

7.2

Retail Sales of Goods

29415

7.4

203345

8.2

Of which: Income of Retail Sales of Goods of the Enterprises (units) above Designated Size

10635

2.6

77208

4.4

Of which: Grain, Oil, Foodstuff

1107

9.9

8064

10.3

Beverages,

180

9.7

1173

9.9

Tobacco and Liquor

287

10.9

2199

6.6

Garments, Footwear, Hats, Knitwear

934

2.9

7499

3.0

Cosmetics

202

9.4

1666

12.7

Gold, Silver and Jewelry

175

-1.6

1529

2.9

Commodities

462

13.0

3294

13.9

Household Appliances and AV Equipment

713

3.0

5113

6.2

Traditional Chinese and Western Medicines

485

11.6

3424

11.0

Cultural and Office Appliances

258

14.5

1739

5.6

Furniture

163

6.3

1062

5.8

Communication Appliances

338

1.0

2581

6.5

Petroleum and Related Products

1641

-1.1

11288

2.5

Automobile

3056

-2.6

22147

0.6

Building and Decoration Materials

173

0.4

1083

3.1

Notes:

1.The growth rate in this table are all nominal growth rate.

2.For parts of data, the total is not equal to the total of sub-items due to round-off.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods: refers to the sales of physical commodity or the income of catering services sold or provided by enterprises (units) to individuals, social organizations for non-production and non-operation purposes.

Online Retail Sales: refers to the sales of goods and services got through public online trading platform (including self-built websites and third-party platform). Goods and services include physical goods and non-physical goods (such as virtual product, services).

The total retail sales of consumer goods includes online retail sales of physical goods, excludes online retail sales of non-physical goods.

2.Statistical Coverage

The corporate enterprises, industrial activity units or self-employed individuals which retail goods or provide catering services. Enterprises (units) above designated size refer to those wholesale enterprises (units) with an annual revenue from primary business of 20 million yuan and above, those retail enterprises (units) with an annual revenue from primary business of 5 million yuan and above, and those hotel and catering enterprises (units) with an annual revenue from primary business of 2 million yuan and above.

3. Survey Methods

All enterprises (units) above designated size are surveyed, while the data of enterprises (units) below designated size are collected by sampling survey.

4. Month-on-Month Figure Revision

According to the auto-revision function of the seasonal adjustment model, the growth rate of the total retail sales of consumer goods since July 2018 was revised. The revised figures and figures in 2019 are as follows:

The Month-on-Month Growth Rate

of Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods

Months

Growth Rate (%)

2018- July

0.88

August

0.63

September

0.69

October

0.74

November

0.64

December

0.65

2019-January

0.83

February

0.38

March

0.92

April

0.40

May

0.65

June

0.91

July

0.22

5. The data for the total retail sales of consumer goods of the same period last year have been revised according to the results of the third national agricultural census and related regulations and the growth rates are calculated on a comparable base.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 06:21:11 UTC
