National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : City infrastructure and sanitation activities in urban localities in 2019

City infrastructure and sanitation activities in urban localities in 2019

05/17/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

City infrastructure and sanitation activities in urban localities in 2019



The National Bureau of Statistics communicates the data on the unified infrastructure of the urban settlements and the sanitation services provided to the population in 2019.

The activity of the improvement, adjustment and maintenance of green space in urban areas during 2019 was conducted on a total of 7,7 thousands ha or 15,0% of the total land area. Compared to 2015, the area of the green spaces increased by 20,4%.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 21:10:04 UTC
