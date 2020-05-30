National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : Distribution of elderly people in territorial profile

Distribution of elderly people in territorial profile

According to the World Health Organization, people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, lung disease or cancer) and especially the elderly are most at risk of infection with the new type of coronavirus (COVID- 19) or the development of a more serious evolution of the disease, more often than other people.

In this context, as the authorities and population of the Republic of Moldova enhance national, local and community efforts to support their most vulnerable members, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) presents a set of maps at locality level (cities and communes) developed on the base of 2014 Population and Housing Census data, which allows to highlight the areas with the highest concentrations of elderly people representing one of the most vulnerable groups.

More detailed information available in Romanian language.