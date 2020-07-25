Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-May 2020

07/25/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-May 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in May 2020 registered a value of 155,7 mio. US dollars, with 3,9% more than in the previous month and with 26,0% less compared to May 2019.

In January-May 2020 exports summed up 980,6 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 15,4%.

Imports of goods in May 2020 registered a value of 329,3 mio. US dollars, with 15,3% more than in the previous month and with 31,6% less compared to May 2019.

In January-May 2020 imports summed up 1980,1 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 16,2%.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2020 21:15:03 UTC
