National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-May 2020

External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-May 2020
National Bureau of Statistics informs that, exports of goods in May 2020 registered a value of 155,7 mio. US dollars, with 3,9% more than in the previous month and with 26,0% less compared to May 2019.
In January-May 2020 exports summed up 980,6 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 15,4%.
Imports of goods in May 2020 registered a value of 329,3 mio. US dollars, with 15,3% more than in the previous month and with 31,6% less compared to May 2019.
In January-May 2020 imports summed up 1980,1 mio. USD, less than in the corresponding period of 2019 with 16,2%.
