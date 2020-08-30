Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : The touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

he touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-June 2020



The National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in January-June 2020 the tourism agencies and tour-operators provided tourism services to 37,5 thousand tourists and excursionists, with 75,3% less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The decreased of the number of tourists and excursionists was caused by the decrease of the number of participants of outbound tourism (-84,3%), domestic tourism (-46,3%) and inbound tourism (-20,2%).

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 21:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:05pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : The touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-June 2020
PU
04:24pBSEE BUREAU OF SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL ENFORCEM : Monitors Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Activities Following Hurricane Laura
PU
03:15pECONOMY WEEK AHEAD : Factories, Trade and Jobs
DJ
03:07pU.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
RE
02:53pU.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output remains lower in wake of storm, data shows
RE
02:00pMexican airline Interjet to boost domestic flights
RE
02:00pVeolia says offer in cash, at price of 15.50 eur per share, represents a 50% premium on the suez price of july 30, 2020
RE
02:00pVeolia says it is offering to acquire 29.9% of suez from engie
RE
01:32pU.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 1,006 to 182,149
RE
12:57pChina's new tech export controls could give Beijing a say in TikTok sale
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ENGIE : Veolia aims to buy Suez stake as prelude to planned takeover
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners
5ENEL S.P.A. : TIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group