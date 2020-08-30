National Bureau of Statistics of Republic of M : The touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-June 2020

he touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-June 2020

The National Bureau of Statistics informs that, in January-June 2020 the tourism agencies and tour-operators provided tourism services to 37,5 thousand tourists and excursionists, with 75,3% less than in the corresponding period of 2019. The decreased of the number of tourists and excursionists was caused by the decrease of the number of participants of outbound tourism (-84,3%), domestic tourism (-46,3%) and inbound tourism (-20,2%).