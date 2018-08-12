National Car Rental and Deem Announce Innovative Partnership to Offer New “National Car and Driver” Service in China

San Francisco, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Car Rental brand is partnering with Deem – a leading mobile and cloud software technology provider – to make business travel in China even more innovative, efficient and convenient. Business travelers to China can now book their reservations directly through the Deem Work Fource application, or their travel management partner, and have their reservations fulfilled by National Car Rental’s new “National Car and Driver” service.



"Our mission is to make business travelers’ time more productive and more hassle-free through the world’s best transportation options,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer, Deem. “For example, Deem’s new and innovative Ground Work platform, coupled with the integration of Enterprise Holdings and eHi Car Services, enables corporate travelers to make better choices for their business trips in China.”



The National Car Rental brand is owned by Enterprise Holdings, which also is a strategic investor in eHi Car Services, the leading provider of car-plus-driver rentals in China with locations in more than 200 cities. Enterprise Holdings’ integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises –operating a fleet of nearly 1.9 million vehicles – provides a comprehensive portfolio of transportation solutions, including car rental, car sharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, online ride-matching, affiliated fleet management services, and now car and driver services.



Resident Drivers



“Booking a car rental can be tricky for business travelers when they travel in China,” said Don Moore, Vice President of Corporate Business for Enterprise Holdings. “Visitors can’t just book a car rental and drive themselves around. They need a resident driver, whether it’s point to point, hourly or a multi-day trip.”



Deem’s technology allows travelers to book car and driver services in hundreds of Chinese locations through multiple platforms, including Deem Work Fource, GetThere, Egencia, Sabre Red App and Apollo.



Deem Work Fource is a business travel booking and management platform used by millions of travelers and major travel management companies around the world. Deem’s suite of tools is designed for the entire business travel ecosystem using machine learning, AI and predictive analytics – so travel managers, delegates, agents and travelers can focus on their business and not on the hassle of managing trips.



“We are continually expanding the Deem platform across the globe,” said Rizzo. “Now with expanded options in China, travelers have more choices in more locations that will save them time, money and hassle.”



About DEEM

www.workfource.deem.com



The most difficult part of any business trip is too often the trip itself. It shouldn’t be. Deem makes it painless for the traveler to get down to business without distraction, simpler for the travel manager and management company to keep track of all the moving parts, and easier for partners to get the information they need to stay competitive.



The Deem Work Fource platform is designed for the entire business travel ecosystem using machine learning, AI and predictive analytics. Deem’s suite of tools range from a dynamic traveler booking platform, travel manager cost controls, travel agency service technology and supplier revenue opportunities, including the world’s largest car service affiliate network and operator solutions.



Deem’s Work Fource Platform services more than 50,000 corporate customers in 61 countries, speaking 14 languages - including the world’s largest travel management companies. The company, headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., with offices in Bangalore, India, is backed by leading venture capital funds, as well as corporate and private equity investors.



About Enterprise Holdings

www.ehi.com



In addition to the National Car Rental brand, Enterprise Holdings also owns the Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo Rent A Car brands. The company currently ranks as one of America's Largest Private Companies, and if it were publicly traded, the company would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies. The company operates a network of 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations in more than 90 countries throughout the world, and along with its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management, reported $22.3 billion in revenues in fiscal year 2017. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the travel industry – ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Other transportation services marketed under the Enterprise brand name include Enterprise CarShare, Enterprise Rideshare, Enterprise Car Sales, Enterprise Truck Rental, Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise, Zimride by Enterprise, Enterprise Flex-E Rent and Enterprise Car Club.

Tahnee Perry Deem Inc. 4155908300 tahnee.perry@deem.com