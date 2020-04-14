Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Cattlemen Beef Association of United St : Coronavirus-Related Cattle Industry Losses Estimated at $13.6 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 07:48pm EDT

Date: 4/14/2020

Title: Coronavirus-Related Cattle Industry Losses Estimated at $13.6 Billion

DENVER (April 14, 2020) - A study released today estimates cattle industry losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will reach $13.6 billion. The study was commissioned by NCBA and conducted by a team of industry-leading agricultural economists led by Derrell Peel, Breedlove Professor of Agribusiness and Extension Livestock Marketing Specialist at Oklahoma State University, to assist USDA in determining how best to allocate CARES Act relief funds to cattle producers.

The study shows cow-calf producers will see the largest impact, with COVID-19-related losses totaling an estimated $3.7 billion, or $111.91 per head for each mature breeding animal in the United States. Without offsetting relief payments, those losses could increase by $135.24 per mature breeding animal, for an additional impact totaling $4.45 billion in the coming years.

Stocker/backgrounder segment losses were estimated at $159.98 per head, for a total economic impact of $2.5 billion in 2020, while feeding sector losses were estimated at $3.0 billion or $205.96 per head.

'This study confirms that cattle producers have suffered massive economic damage as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and those losses will continue to mount for years to come, driving many producers to the brink of collapse and beyond if relief funds aren't made available soon,' said NCBA CEO Colin Woodall. 'This study also clearly illustrates the fact that while the relief funds provided by Congress were a good first step, there remains a massive need for more funding to be allocated as soon as members of Congress reconvene.'

Woodall pointed out that relief funds that were meant to provide aid directly to cattle producers were divided among multiple commodities, many of which already have government programs in place to support production. However, cattle producers have always maintained their independence from government programs, and most operate today without the safety net others enjoy.

'It's only because of the extraordinary circumstances we face today that cattle producers need relief. While we appreciate the many members of Congress who supported the cattle industry and ensured cattle producers were eligible for relief funds, we need these same members to do more to make certain every cattle producer who needs relief can access funding. That's why we're calling today for additional funds to be made available specifically for cattlemen and women,' said Woodall.

STUDY SUMMARY

The study conducted by Oklahoma State University estimated total beef cattle industry damages of $13.6 billion as of early April 2020. Damage estimates include:

• Revenue losses of $3.7 billion in 2020 to the cow-calf sector, equivalent to $111.91/head for each mature breeding animal in the U.S. If these damages are not offset, additional long-term damages of $4.45 billion or another $135.24 per mature breeding animal will impact the cow-calf sector in coming years.
• Revenue losses of $2.5 billion to the U.S. stocker/backgrounding sector in 2020, equivalent to $159.98/head.
• Revenue losses of $3.0 billion to the U.S. cattle feeding sector in 2020, equivalent to $205.96/head.
• The current situation is very fluid and uncertain. Additional damages are likely.
The economic damage assessment was conducted by Derrell S. Peel, Oklahoma State University; Dustin Aherin, Rabobank; Randy Blach, CattleFax; Kenneth Burdine, University of Kentucky; Don Close, Rabobank; Amy Hagerman, Oklahoma State University; Josh Maples, Mississippi State University; James Robb, Livestock Marketing Information Center; and Glynn Tonsor, Kansas State University.
View the executive summary here.
View the full economic assessment here.

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 23:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:06pAsian stocks seen retreating from 1-month high as investors reconsider risk
RE
07:58p2020/04/15China takes measures to support enterprises, boost employment
PU
07:51pSouth Korea's March crude imports fall 2.1%; first quarter imports down 4.9%
RE
07:48pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : Coronavirus-Related Cattle Industry Losses Estimated at $13.6 Billion
PU
07:43pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Fast tracking renewable hydrogen projects
PU
07:33pAirbnb in advanced talks about new $1 billion loan - sources
RE
07:22pWashington AG sues Facebook over political ads
RE
07:18pSENEX ENERGY : March 2020 Quarterly Report
PU
07:13pULTRA PETROLEUM : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results, Proved Reserves as of Year-end December 31, 2019 and as of March 31, 2020, and the Issuance of a Qualified Opinion by the Company's Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Ab
PU
07:07pTwo-thirds of small UK firms have furloughed staff - BCC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American also wants a l..
3WeissLaw LLP Reminds LM, ETFC, and TERP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
43M COMPANY : 3M : Files Lawsuit in Florida in Alleged N95 Price Gouging Attempt of the Strategic National Stoc..
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : GM begins production of ventilators for U.S. government

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group