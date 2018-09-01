Log in
National Cattlemen Beef Association of United St : EPA Refocuses Agency Priorities, Recognizes Stewardship of Beef Producers

09/01/2018 | 09:47pm CEST

Date: 9/1/2018

Title: EPA Refocuses Agency Priorities, Recognizes Stewardship of Beef Producers

WASHINGTON (August 31, 2018) - Today Colin Woodall, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency's transition from National Enforcement Initiatives to National Compliance Initiatives:

'Cattlemen and cattlewomen take their role as environmental stewards seriously. Now, rather than being the targets of continuous prioritized enforcement, they can finally operate on a level playing field. We are grateful that Acting Administrator Wheeler and his team have refocused the agency's priorities. This action clearly reflects the continued commitment beef producers make to protecting our nation's precious natural resources, and the commitment of this administration to ensuring that stakeholders and regulators work together to find solutions.'

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 19:46:07 UTC
