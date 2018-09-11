Log in
National Cattlemen Beef Association of United St : NCBA Encouraged by USDA Involvement in Lab-Grown Fake Meat Public Meeting

09/11/2018 | 12:12am CEST

Date: 9/10/2018

Title: NCBA Encouraged by USDA Involvement in Lab-Grown Fake Meat Public Meeting

Today Danielle Beck, Director of Government Affairs for the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, released the following statement in response to the announcement of a joint public meeting between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the use of animal cell culture technology:

'Consumers depend on a regulatory system that ensures their food is safe and accurately labeled. That is why it is encouraging to finally see USDA involvement on the issue of regulating lab-grown fake meat. USDA's stringent food safety inspection processes and robust labeling protections make the agency the best choice for leading oversight of these new products. NCBA looks forward to participating in the public meeting and will continue to advocate for USDA's primary oversight role.'

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 22:11:02 UTC
