Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Cattlemen Beef Association of United St : NCBA, State Affiliates Urge Congress to Ratify USMCA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

Date: 7/8/2019

Title: NCBA, State Affiliates Urge Congress to Ratify USMCA

WASHINGTON (July 8, 2019) - The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) today sent a letter signed by 39 of its state affiliates to U.S. Senate and House leaders urging them to support the swift ratification of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is NCBA's latest salvo in the battle to build support for USMCA ratification, coming less than two weeks after the group launched a new media campaign to push the accord.

'American cattle producers need to maintain our unrestricted, duty-free access to markets in Canada and Mexico, and that's exactly what USMCA would guarantee us,' said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. 'Jeopardizing that access by having Congress not take action on USMCA is simply not an option for us.'

In addition to calling on Congress to quickly ratify USMCA, the letter also encouraged the Capitol Hill leaders to oppose efforts to re-instate failed policies of the past, such as mandatory country-of-origin labeling, or MCOOL.

'MCOOL was U.S. law for six years until it was repealed by Congress in 2015 to avoid $1 billion of retaliatory tariffs from Canada and Mexico that were sanctioned by the World Trade Organization (WTO),' the letter says. 'The truth is MCOOL cost the U.S. beef industry hundreds of millions of dollars to implement, and the vast majority of consumers never paid attention to it. Our industry has suffered enough with this bad idea and we do not need to relive the sins of the past.'

Click here to read the full letter, and click here to view NCBA's 'Faces of USMCA' media campaign, which launched in June


Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 02:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31pJapan's Nikkei gains as yen retreats, tech shares tumble
RE
10:28pThe Often-Ignored Benefits of 'Solo' 401(k)s -- Journal Report
DJ
10:23pNATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : NCBA, State Affiliates Urge Congress to Ratify USMCA
PU
10:19pFinancier Epstein pleads not guilty to U.S. sex trafficking charges involving girls
RE
10:19pCannabis ETFs Aren't the Same -- Journal Report
DJ
10:13pNew Zealand proposes discounts for cleaner cars, slaps new fee on gas guzzlers
RE
09:49pBig ax falls as Deutsche Bank to lay off 18,000 in $8.3 billion 'reinvention'
RE
09:45pSEC defends pace of Volkswagen suit after emissions scandal
RE
09:38pSunTrust to stop financing private U.S. prison operators
RE
09:19pAsian stocks hobbled by fading expectations for aggressive Fed rate cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4S&P 500 : And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
5ELI LILLY AND COMPANY : Trump Rule Requiring Drug Prices in TV Ads Blocked

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About