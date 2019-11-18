National Charter Bus : Offers Bus Trips to College Bowl Games

Ahead of the upcoming college football bowl season, National Charter Bus announces its intention to provide rides to football fans around the country to help them support their favorite teams.

On a private bus, fans can expect a comfortable ride to their bowl game, whether it’s near or far from their home. Requests can be made to include WiFi connectivity, televisions with DVD players, auxiliary plug-ins, a PA system, and an on-board restroom. Fans who wish to drink alcohol during their games can also enjoy the services of a dedicated, professional driver (guaranteed with every bus rental) for a safe ride home.

Bus options are also varied to accommodate different types of groups— large groups of 50+ can book full-sized coaches while small groups of 20 can utilize a minibus.

With football season nearing its end, National Charter Bus encourages football fans to start making their travel plans now based on where their preferred team is predicted to play. As time passes, fewer buses will be available to service these trips.

National Charter Bus’s service extends across the United States, with multiple partners in every city. Because of this, they’re able to provide rides to small or large groups of fans to bowl games in any area.

Free quotes can be requested by calling their 24-hour sales team at 1-844-755-0510 or emailing sales@nationalbuscharter.com. More information can also be found at www.nationalbuscharter.com.

