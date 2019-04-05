Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

National Chicken Council : 04/05/19 - U.S. Broiler Industry Creates Almost 200,000 New Jobs, Economic Output Up 11 Percent in Two Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 12:12pm EDT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The broiler chicken industry provides 1,393,739 jobs, $76.5 billion in wages, $347 billion in total economic activity and $27 billion in government revenue, according to an updated economic impact study that highlights the positive impact the poultry industry has on the nation's economy. This data reflects almost 200,000 new jobs and an 11% increase in total economic output since the study was last updated in late 2016.

The study was funded by USPOULTRY and was conducted by John Dunham & Associates, based in New York City. The study was updated using the most current methodology available and uses data from 2018. More information on the study's methodology and model description is available here.

'Chicken producers' positive economic impact stretches from coast to coast, hits every sector of the U.S. economy and is felt in every congressional district,' remarked National Chicken Council President Mike Brown. 'We know that chicken is nutritious, affordable and versatile, but chicken also means jobs - whether it's on the farm, in the processing plant, the transportation sector, manufacturing, retail or restaurants. I want to thank USPOULTRY for funding and coordinating this effort.'

The data is hosted on an interactive website - www.chickenfeedsamerica.com -and can be sorted nationally, by state, congressional district, state house district or state senate district, and county.

In addition to the broiler industry, the study also breaks provides economic data for the turkey and egg industries.


Disclaimer

National Chicken Council published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32pWorld Bank board elects Treasury's Malpass as next president
RE
12:32pGRATIOT COUNTY MI : is accepting applications for a full-time Equalization Director
PU
12:25pEU, Rome agree draft deal to soften bail-in rules on Italy banks - source
RE
12:22pCII CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY : India traversed from ‘fragile five' to ‘fastest growing' economy in the last 5 years – Piyush Goyal
PU
12:22pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : multi-partner Somali Fund to receive USD$3 million from IsDB
PU
12:22pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : launches Pan-African Urban and Municipal Development Fund
PU
12:22pCII CONFEDERATION OF INDIAN INDUSTRY : Vikram Kirloskar Takes Charge as CII President; Uday Kotak is the CII President Designate; T V Narendran is CII Vice President
PU
12:20pU.S.-China trade talks to continue next week by video link - Kudlow
RE
12:17pITALY'S ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY, 5 APRIL : latest news from the world
PU
12:14pTrump Threatens to Override Mexico Trade Deal With Car Tariffs Unless Border Is Secured
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : Chairman Stands By Monsanto Acquisition -Handelsblatt
5TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About