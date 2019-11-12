National City's Lincoln Acres Elementary School Receives $5,000 Barona Education Grant for STEAM Program

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty, staff and students at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City were recently awarded with a $5,000 education grant from the Barona Band of Mission Indians.

California State Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) sponsored the grant and joined Barona Tribal Chairman Edwin "Thorpe" Romero to present the $5,000 check to Principal Raymond Ruiz and National School District Board President Alma Sarmiento.

"Lincoln Acres is leading the way with development in STEAM+," said Chairman Romero. "The purchase of these microscopes will continue to help build on this foundation and set the stage for a better learning and understanding of the STEAM+ program."

Over the past three years, Lincoln Acres Elementary School has been developing a school-wide focus around science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM+). The Barona grant will be used to further enhance the program with 25 stationary LED digital camera microscopes and 40 hand-held, portable digital microscopes.

"The STEAM+ program at Lincoln Acres affords students a truly unique and advanced education, and I was proud to recommend the school for this grant," said Sen. Hueso. "The Barona Band of Mission Indians knows that education lays a critical foundation for the future and I thank them for investing in our students' success."

"We are so thankful to Senator Ben Hueso and the Barona Band of Mission Indians for choosing National School District for this generous grant," said Alma Sarmiento, National School District Board President. "Having classroom and portable lab microscopes will enable our Lincoln Acres students to experience what it is like to be a scientist, and open doors to future work options."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $3.6 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 729 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies. Learn more or apply for available grants at http://barona-nsn.gov/education.

